Andrew, following a disastrous TV interview over his ties to Epstein, said in a statement late last year that he was willing to help law enforcement agencies in their investigations into the disgraced financier and his associates.

Geoffrey S. Berman, the US attorney, revealed Andrew’s lack of cooperation in response to a reporter’s question during a news conference outside Epstein’s Manhattan mansion about victims of human and sex trafficking.

NEW YORK CITY — Federal prosecutors and the FBI have sought to interview Prince Andrew about Jeffrey Epstein, but he has provided “zero cooperation,” the US attorney in Manhattan said Monday.

“Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required,” his statement said.

Advertisement

Epstein hanged himself last summer at a jail in Manhattan, where he was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. Prosecutors had accused him of sexually exploiting dozens of women and girls in New York and Florida.

Shortly after Epstein’s death, Berman issued a statement vowing to continue the investigation into his coconspirators.

The case brought renewed scrutiny to Epstein’s relationships with prominent figures in politics, academic and business — including Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, also known as the Duke of York.

The prince has said he met Epstein in 1999.

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty in a separate case to charges of soliciting prostitution and served 13 months in a Florida county jail under a widely criticized plea deal. After Epstein’s release in 2010, Andrew stayed at his Manhattan mansion and drew fire for continuing the relationship.

One of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has said that Epstein trafficked her to Andrew when she was 17, an accusation the prince denied.

In 2011, a photograph was published that Giuffre said was taken in 2001. The snapshot showed Andrew standing alongside her in a London apartment with his arm wrapped around her bare waist with Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell standing in the background.

Advertisement

Maxwell, a British socialite who was a friend of Prince Andrew, has been accused in civil lawsuits of recruiting girls and young women for Epstein to sexually abuse.

A few months after Epstein’s death, the prince gave a televised interview with the BBC about his relationship with Epstein that caused an uproar in Britain and prompted him to step back from public duties. During the interview, he said he had “no recollection” of meeting Giuffre.

When asked whether he regretted continuing his friendship with Epstein after the financier was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution, the prince said: “Do I regret the fact that he has quite obviously conducted himself in a manner unbecoming? Yes.”

“Unbecoming?” the BBC interviewer replied. “He was a sex offender.”

During the interview, Andrew also said he would have to consult with his lawyers before testifying under oath about his ties to Epstein.