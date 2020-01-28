Addressing the matter directly for the first time on the final day of arguments on Trump’s behalf, Jay Sekulow, one of the president’s private lawyers, sought to raise doubts about Bolton’s claim in an unpublished manuscript that Trump tied the release of military aid to Ukraine to investigations into his political rivals, calling it an “unsourced allegation” that was “inadmissible” in his impeachment trial.

By day’s end, Republican leaders indicated that they had not corralled the votes they sought to block the witnesses.

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s defense team appealed to the Senate on Tuesday to disregard a new account by John Bolton that bolsters the impeachment case against him, as Republican leaders worked feverishly behind the scenes to prevent his former national security adviser or other witnesses from coming forward in the trial.

Without directly denying the veracity of the account, whose existence was first reported by The New York Times, Sekulow sought to lobby senators against subpoenaing Bolton or even considering what he had to say, arguing that even if it were true, the behavior Bolton described would not be impeachable.

Impeachment “is not a game of leaks and unsourced manuscripts,” Sekulow said. “That is politics, unfortunately. Hamilton put impeachment in the hands of this body, the Senate, precisely and specifically, to be above that fray.”

Just after Trump’s team ended a three-day legal defense, Republican senators rushed into a private meeting room in the Capitol, where Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, worked to herd his rank and file in line behind ending the trial. He brandished a card that bore a tally of Republican votes on the question, and warned that he did not yet have enough to block an expected Democratic move to call witnesses because some Republicans remained uncommitted, according to people familiar with the meeting not authorized to discuss it publicly.

“It was a serious family discussion,” Senator Kevin Cramer, Republican of North Dakota, told reporters as he emerged from the senators-only meeting in the Strom Thurmond Room. “Some people are sincerely exploring all the avenues.”

Senator Mike Braun, Republican of Indiana, said no consensus had been reached.

Conservatives said the case for moving directly to acquittal without new testimony or documents was overwhelming, but key moderates, including Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, said they were still undecided. Earlier, another moderate, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, indicated that “Mr. Bolton probably has some things that would be helpful for us.”

Two Republican senators, Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine, have said they would vote for witnesses, but Democrats would need four Republicans to join them in order to prevail.

Inside the private meeting on Tuesday, McConnell warned that allowing witnesses would blow the trial wide open and potentially prolong it by weeks. Clutching his whip count of yeses, noes, and maybes, McConnell appeared to be suggesting that undecided senators needed to make up their minds and get in line with the majority of their colleagues.

The activity inside and outside the Senate chamber underscored just how thoroughly Bolton’s account has upended the trial, injecting an element of unpredictability into a proceeding that appeared headed for Trump’s acquittal by week’s end.

The longtime Republican foreign policy figure has made clear he would testify if called, but senators also know that regardless of his account, it is a virtual impossibility that the Republican-controlled chamber would vote to convict Trump and remove him from office less than 10 months before a presidential election. A 67-vote supermajority would be needed to do so.

How they proceed could have significant political ramifications not just for Trump, whose very defenses could be further undermined, but for Republican senators up for reelection in swing states this fall who want to show voters they conducted a fair tribunal.

Democrats pounced on Sekulow’s remarks about Bolton, saying that his reference to “unsourced allegations” proved their point that the Senate must subpoena Bolton to testify in the trial to clarify his precise account.

“Once again, the president’s team, in a way that only they could, have further made the case for calling John Bolton,” Representative Adam Schiff of California, the lead House manager, told reporters during a break in the proceedings.

Proponents of calling Bolton got an unexpected bit of support late Monday from John Kelly, the former White House chief of staff, who told an audience in Florida that he believed Bolton’s account and supported the Senate’s seeking direct witnesses.

“I think some of the conversations seem to me to be very inappropriate but I wasn’t there,” he said, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. “But there are people that were there that ought to be heard from.”

Republican leaders appeared to be slowing down what had been a breakneck trial schedule to allow for fuller consideration of the matter. They were hopeful that by putting distance between the emergence of Bolton’s account and the vote on witnesses, tensions would cool enough to hold a majority intact to reject Democrats’ demands for witnesses.

Beginning Wednesday, senators will have up to 16 hours spread over two days to question the prosecution and the defense teams. Much of that time will most likely be used to allow the two sides to respond to one another’s arguments, but Democrats and Republicans were also preparing pointed questions intended to highlight soft spots in the respective cases.

At the White House, Trump was uncharacteristically quiet about the impeachment proceedings, which he has followed on television in recent days. He sought instead to put his policy agenda on full display, unveiling a long awaited Middle East peace plan.

Trump framed the matter even more directly on Twitter. “Are you better off now than you were three years ago?” he wrote. “Almost everyone say YES!”

Meanwhile, Harvard Law emeritus professor Alan Dershowitz sparred over twitter with Senator Elizabeth Warren after she slammed his arguments in defending Trump as “nonsensical.’’

Dershowitz had argued that the impeachment of a president requires “criminal-like conduct,” and abuse of power doesn’t rise to that level. That view has been widely disputed by legal scholars.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Dershowitz contended Warren ““doesn’t understand the law” and that she “willfully” misrepresented what he said. Warren is also a Harvard law professor.

Inside the Senate chamber, Sekulow and two White House lawyers delivered a voluble and indignant final defense, capping three days of oral arguments on the president’s behalf against the House’s charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Punctuating his remarks with a refrain of “danger, danger, danger,” Sekulow insisted that the managers’ case was built solely on a dressed-up policy dispute with the president over his push to combat corruption there.

“If that becomes the new normal, future presidents, Democrats and Republicans will be paralyzed the moment they are elected, even before they can take the oath of office,” Sekulow said. Despite his warnings, Sekulow did not directly deny the former national security adviser’s account.

Democrats spent three days last week arguing just the opposite. They said that the House’s two-month investigation concluded that Trump had used the powers of his office in the pursuit not of a policy objective but of a political advantage.

Clocking in at under an hour and a half, the bare-bones closing argument from Trump’s lawyers underscored their confidence in the final outcome. In the end, they used less than half of the 24 hours available to them to present a case to senators.

Christina Prignano of the Globe staff contributed to this report.