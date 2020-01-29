An Italian spent 30 years living in Switzerland, starting his own successful ice cream business and raising two sons.

But when he tried to become a Swiss citizen in 2015, he was rejected. The reason? He didn’t know that bears and wolves shared an enclosure at the zoo.

That decision — which authorities said pointed to the man’s failure to integrate socially — was overturned on Monday, when the Swiss Federal Tribunal, the country’s supreme court, deemed it to be unreasonable and arbitrary.