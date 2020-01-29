Residents described a frightening flight to safety, as they tried to move down crowded stairwells that forced some to turn back and go to the roof.

Six people were hospitalized, including a 3-month-old. Two were in critical condition, including the would-be jumper, in the fire, which occurred in a building where a similar blaze broke out seven years ago, authorities said.

LOS ANGELES — Firefighters made a dramatic ladder rescue of a man about to jump from a burning Los Angeles apartment building on Wednesday and helicopters plucked people from the roof of the 25-story high-rise as other terrified residents fled through smoke-choked stairwells to safety.

Firefighters had been at an office building fire two blocks away when the blaze broke out on Wilshire Boulevard on the edge of the tony Brentwood section of the city, allowing a rapid response.

Gavyn Straus was swimming in the pool in the courtyard when he saw black smoke waft by. As the smoke grew rapidly, Straus ran into the building dripping wet to alert staff.

A woman at the front desk was calling police, so he hopped on an elevator with a maintenance man to alert residents on the eighth floor, where they thought the fire was coming from. A man who had been sleeping answered the first door they pounded on and they realized they were above the blaze and ran for the stairs.

They were overwhelmed with smoke when they opened the door to the burning floor below.

“It was a black wall,” Straus said hours later as he stood barefoot on the sidewalk, still wearing his surf trunks.

More than 330 firefighters responded and it took about 90 minutes to knock down the blaze, Deputy Fire Chief Armando Hogan said. Arson investigators are looking into whether it was deliberately set.

A fire at the Barrington Plaza high-rise in 2013 injured several people and displaced more than 100. The complex has 240 units.

