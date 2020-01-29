■ Correction: Due to errors by a writer and editor, a story in Wednesday’s Globe about the artists who will be appearing at Boston Calling contained a term to describe the band Camp Blood that, in the context it was used, is racist. The word the writer intended to use was android. The Globe deeply regrets the error and extends its apologies to Camp Blood and to Globe readers.

