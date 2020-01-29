CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA is pulling the plug on one of its great observatories — the Spitzer Space Telescope — after it scanned the universe with infrared eyes for 16 years.

The end comes Thursday when ground controllers put the aging spacecraft into permanent hibernation.

For years, Spitzer peered through dusty clouds at untold stars and galaxies, uncovered a huge, nearly invisible ring around Saturn, and helped discover seven Earth-size planets around a nearby star.