MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A white former Alabama police officer who killed an unarmed black man in 2016 was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison.
A judge handed down the sentence to former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith, news outlets reported. Smith was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury in November for the shooting death of Gregory Gunn, 58.
Smith shot and killed Gunn after Gunn fled from a stop-and-frisk. The defense maintained that Smith fired in self-defense because Gunn was grabbing a painter’s pole from a porch, but prosecutors said Gunn was never a threat. Gunn was walking home when he was stopped by Smith and died not far from his house.
Advertisement
During the sentencing hearing, Smith told the Gunn family he was sorry and that it wasn’t his intent to kill. He said he has struggled since the shooting.
“I know an apology is not good enough for you all, but I truly am sorry for your loss,’’ Smith said.
Prosecutors had initially charged Smith with murder. Jurors returned the guilty verdict on the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Smith resigned from the police department following the guilty verdict.
associated press