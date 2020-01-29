MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A white former Alabama police officer who killed an unarmed black man in 2016 was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison.

A judge handed down the sentence to former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith, news outlets reported. Smith was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury in November for the shooting death of Gregory Gunn, 58.

Smith shot and killed Gunn after Gunn fled from a stop-and-frisk. The defense maintained that Smith fired in self-defense because Gunn was grabbing a painter’s pole from a porch, but prosecutors said Gunn was never a threat. Gunn was walking home when he was stopped by Smith and died not far from his house.