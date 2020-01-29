LONSDALE, Minn. — A civil rights group is calling on Minnesota’s Roman Catholic Church leaders to reject a sermon in which a priest in the southern part of the state described Islam as a threat to the United States and Christianity.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said Wednesday that the Minnesota Catholic Conference should repudiate the Jan. 5 sermon by the Rev. Nick VanDenBroeke in which he said that Islam was the “greatest threat in the world” to the United States and Christianity.

The council’s request came after the newspaper City Pages published an article Wednesday about the sermon.