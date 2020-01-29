LONSDALE, Minn. — A civil rights group is calling on Minnesota’s Roman Catholic Church leaders to reject a sermon in which a priest in the southern part of the state described Islam as a threat to the United States and Christianity.
The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said Wednesday that the Minnesota Catholic Conference should repudiate the Jan. 5 sermon by the Rev. Nick VanDenBroeke in which he said that Islam was the “greatest threat in the world” to the United States and Christianity.
The council’s request came after the newspaper City Pages published an article Wednesday about the sermon.
Advertisement
Archbishop Bernard Hebda told the Star Tribune in an e-mail that he had not yet spoken with VanDenBroeke.
But Hebda said the church’s teaching is clear, and he quoted Pope Benedict XVI as saying the church looks with esteem to Muslims, who worship God through prayer, fasting, and the giving of alms.
“If all of us who believe in God desire to promote reconciliation, justice, and peace, we must work together to banish every form of discrimination, intolerance, and religious fundamentalism,” Hebda said. He added that Pope Francis has stressed the importance of dialogue between Catholics and Muslims.
associated press