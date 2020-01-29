‘‘I talk to those three every day; I don’t have a sense on where they’re going to be in the end,’’ said Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat who described the coming verdict as a ‘‘conscience vote’’ in which senators are leaving colleagues to reach their own conclusions.

Under the spotlight are two centrist mavericks who won election last year — Senators Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, and Kyrsten Sinema, of Arizona — as well as Senator Doug Jones, of Alabama, who will face voters this year after a long-shot win in a special election in 2017.

WASHINGTON— Democrats are casting a nervous eye on a small group of publicly undecided senators in their ranks as Republicans target a coveted prize in the Senate impeachment trial — a bipartisan acquittal of President Trump.

Advertisement

Public attention in the early stages of the trial has been heaped on the handful of Republican moderates who are set to determine whether unheard witnesses and unseen documents will be admitted to the proceedings. But the wavering Democrats could have a significant bearing on the ultimate political ramifications of the verdict.

Multiple Republicans suggested Wednesday that any defections would fuel their campaign to dismiss the nearly five-month impeachment probe as a partisan witch hunt, while undermining Democrats’ attempts to cast doubt on the fairness of the Senate trial and use the impeachment probe as a cudgel in the upcoming elections.

‘‘Everybody’s focused on one thing, and that is whether or not the Republicans will stay united,’’ said Senator Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina. ‘‘The truth of the matter is that there are at least two if not three Democrats that can separate from their caucus, which would be a huge win because any bipartisan acquittal is big deal.’’

Manchin, who has sought to maintain a working relationship with Trump even after the president campaigned heavily against him last year, is widely seen as the most likely Democratic vote for Trump’s acquittal. His state voted for Trump by 42 percentage points in 2016.

Advertisement

In an interview Wednesday, Manchin invoked his home state repeatedly as he insisted that he was tuning out pressure from either party: ‘‘I’m here because of West Virginia. I’m not here because of any senator, OK?’’ he said. ‘‘No one’s my boss except West Virginia.’’

Jones, the surprise winner of a special election will face voters in November. But he also has little chance of reelection if he alienates his party’s base voters by opposing Trump’s removal.

‘‘In every case, a judge says, ‘Please don’t start deliberating, please don’t make up your mind until you hear all the evidence,’ ‘‘ Jones, a former U.S. attorney, told reporters Wednesday. ‘‘Am I leaning on different things? Sure. But I ain’t going to tell you guys that, for God’s sake.’’