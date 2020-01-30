Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said that states that sought the arrangement — an approach often referred to as block grants — would have broad flexibility to design coverage for the affected group under Medicaid, the state-federal health insurance program for the poor that was created more than 50 years ago as part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Thursday that it would start allowing states to seek fixed amounts of money for most poor working-age adults who receive Medicaid coverage, a major shift that would limit federal contributions to a portion of a program that has always been an open-ended entitlement.

Advertisement

The announcement by Verma, who often speaks of wanting to “transform” Medicaid, comes as her efforts to allow states to require poor adults in Medicaid to work or train for a job in order to receive benefits is mired in court battles.

“Data shows that barely half of adults on the Medicaid program report getting the care they need,” Verma said in a morning news release. “This opportunity is designed to promote the program’s objectives while furthering its sustainability for current and future beneficiaries, and achieving better health outcomes by increasing the accountability for delivering results.”

But Democrats, health care providers, and consumer groups warned that capping federal funding for adult beneficiaries and giving states more freedom to decide whom and what Medicaid covers would jeopardize medical access and care for some of the poorest Americans. A legal challenge is almost certain.

“A transition to block grants could transform Medicaid from a safety net program, designed to meet basic health needs for low-income Americans, to a program with funding limits that drive care rationing for the most vulnerable,” said Dr. Howard Burris, president of the American Society for Clinical Oncology.

Advertisement

Although the option will technically be available to all states, it appears to be targeted to the 14 states that have not yet expanded Medicaid, as a more conservative way to move forward in covering poor adults.

Medicaid has always provided unlimited federal matching payments to states based on whatever they want to spend. Some of what the program covers is mandatory — emergency and hospital care, for example — but states can also choose to provide optional benefits, such as dental care or prescription drugs. No matter how much a state’s enrollment or spending rises, the federal share of funding rises with it.

But under the waiver program Verma is proposing, a state could decide upfront how much it wants to spend on its adult Medicaid population, then get the federal share in either a predetermined lump sum or a fixed amount for each beneficiary. Critics said this could backfire if more people became eligible for Medicaid because of a recession or natural disaster, for example, or if costs went up because a lot of enrollees needed an expensive new medicine.

The plan — called “the Healthy Adult Opportunity” — comes after Verma and other Trump administration officials spent months trying to figure out how they could legally approve an alternative to the open-ended federal funding that the Medicaid statute requires. The population affected by the new approach includes adult beneficiaries younger than 65 who aren’t eligible on the basis of a disability or their need for long-term care, and for whom Medicaid coverage is optional for states. Pregnant women are not included in the group.

Advertisement

The plan would allow states to cover fewer drugs for enrollees in the demonstration program, while still requiring a minimum set of benefits.

Republicans have proposed block grants in various forms for decades, going back to the Reagan administration. One such effort provoked a political uproar in 1995, when Congress passed legislation to give each state a fixed amount of federal money for Medicaid, only to see President Bill Clinton veto it.

More recently, Republican bills to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in 2017 proposed giving states a choice between a fixed annual sum per Medicaid recipient or a block grant, both of which would have almost certainly led to major cuts in coverage over time. Concerns from moderate House Republicans about the potential of deep cuts to Medicaid — which now serves more than 71 million people, or more than 1 in 5 Americans — helped doom the repeal effort.

Conservatives said Medicaid spending, which consumes a major and growing portion of the federal and states’ budgets — it cost about $620 billion in 2018 and accounted for 9.5 percent of the federal budget — needs to be reined in. The current system of unlimited federal matching funds, they said, has encouraged states to milk as much as they can, sometimes wastefully. Capping funding, their argument goes, would make Medicaid more efficient and ensure it can continue to help the sickest and most vulnerable Americans.

Advertisement

Verma has often suggested that adding healthy working-age adults to the program has threatened its viability for more fragile populations, such as children, the elderly, and the disabled.