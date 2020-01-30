BERKELEY, Calif. — The law school at the University of California, Berkeley, has stripped itself of a 19th-century namesake who espoused racist views that led to the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act.

John Boalt’s name was removed from a main building Thursday after a three-year process. University officials say this is the first time UC Berkeley has removed a facility’s name due to the character or actions of its namesake.

The name removal comes as institutions around the country reassess the people honored with their monuments, streets, and buildings. Last year, San Francisco removed a statue long deemed racist by Native Americans.