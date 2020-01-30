MONT BELVIEU, Texas — A black Texas teenager who was told his dreadlocks violate his high school’s dress code is gaining the support of some celebrities as well as $20,000 for college.

DeAndre Arnold, 18, appeared on an episode of “The Ellen Show” that aired Wednesday, in which host Ellen DeGeneres and singer Alicia Keys presented him with a check to go toward his college tuition.

Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, said he was barred from school and won’t be allowed to attend his graduation ceremony after the school said his hairstyle violates the school’s dress code.