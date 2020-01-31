“The Senate reflects the country, and the country is as divided as it has been for a long time,” said Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, on Friday. “For the Senate to tear up the ballots in this election and say President Trump couldn’t be on it, the country probably wouldn’t accept that. It would just pour gasoline on cultural fires that are burning out there.”

WASHINGTON — As he weighed the evidence against President Trump, Senator Lamar Alexander reached an unavoidable conclusion: Trump had done what he was accused of, pressuring a foreign power to investigate his political rival. But however inappropriate his conduct, another conviction overrode the first: Americans would not tolerate the Senate stepping in to substitute its own judgment for that of the voters fewer than 10 months before the next election.

With that logic, Alexander delivered a victory to Trump — and to Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, with whom Alexander has been friends for more than a half-century. In announcing he would vote to block witnesses at Trump’s impeachment trial, he set Trump on a quick course to his inevitable acquittal.

Many Republicans appeared to be following Alexander’s lead on Friday, saying the senator had echoed the feelings of their caucus — and the country.

“Long story short, @SenatorAlexander most likely expressed the sentiments of the country as a whole as well as any single Senator possibly could,” wrote Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and a close ally of Trump’s, on Twitter. “Those who hate Trump and wish to take the voters choice away in an unfounded manner, Sen. Alexander rightly rejected their arguments.”

Alexander could easily have gone the other way. He is retiring from the Senate and free to vote as he pleases without political consequences. And he said in the interview that Trump had done exactly what Democrats had accused him of doing: He withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure the country to investigate his political rival, a move he could not condone.

“I think he did something that was clearly inappropriate,” Alexander said. “I think it is inappropriate for the president to ask the leader of a foreign nation to investigate a leading political rival, which the president says he did. I think it is inappropriate at least in part to withhold aid to encourage that investigation.”

“But that is not treason, that is not bribery, that is not a high crime and misdemeanor,” he added, listing the criteria enumerated in the Constitution for impeachable offenses.

It is hardly a surprise that Alexander is effectively coming down on both sides. Widely respected as a Senate “institutionalist” — a guardian of its traditions — he is a product of a bygone time in Republican politics: the pre-Trump era, when lawmakers worked across the political aisle to forge consensus on matters of national importance.

A former governor, university president, and secretary of education, Alexander has modeled himself on the late senator Howard R. Baker Jr., another Tennessee Republican, who turned against former president Richard M. Nixon during Watergate. Baker, who died in 2014, introduced Alexander to McConnell in 1969, when Alexander was an aide in the Nixon White House and McConnell was a legislative assistant to a Kentucky senator.

Although Alexander was lumped in with three other Republicans — Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Mitt Romney of Utah — who had expressed openness to witnesses, it was clear early on that he was unlikely to vote to include them.

With 47 Democratic votes (including those of two independents who caucus with them), Senate Democrats would need four Republicans to cross party lines in order to force the Senate to subpoena witnesses and fresh documents.

In the end, they fell short by two. Collins and Romney voted in favor of witnesses.

“I think of this as an inflection point, politically in our country,” Romney said before the vote. “It’s a constitutional issue. I feel a sense of deep responsibility to abide by the Constitution, to determine — absent the pulls from the right and the pulls from the left — what is the right thing to do?”

Collins, in a statement Thursday night, said, “I believe hearing from certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to more fully and fairly make their case, resolve any ambiguities, and provide additional clarity.’’

Murkowski said Friday that she, too, would vote against witnesses. “Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate,” she said in a statement. “I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything.”

“It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed,” Murkowski added.

Despite his concerns about Trump’s behavior, Alexander told National Public Radio that he supported the president’s reelection.

In the interview with The New York Times, he said voters should take the charges against Trump into account, but offered a pointed contrast between the president and his would-be Democratic challengers, specifically mentioning Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

“Whatever you think of his behavior,” Alexander said of Trump, “with the terrific economy, with conservative judges, with fewer regulations, you add in there an inappropriate call with the president of Ukraine, and you decide if you prefer him or Elizabeth Warren.”