Although many Senate Republicans have long expressed serious reservations about Trump’s character and conduct in office — and some went so far as to say the Democrats had successfully made their case against him — little daylight is visible now. In pressing inexorably toward their preordained vote of acquittal, Senate Republicans made it clear they see their fortunes and futures intertwined with the president’s, and are not willing to rock the 2020 boat.

In their almost unanimous vote on Friday to bar new impeachment trial witnesses, they once again raised one of the big questions in Washington over the past three years: Will Senate Republicans ever step in against the president and say enough?

“Their party is a cult of personality at this point,” said Senator Christopher S. Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut.

Senators who normally are jealous guardians of their power over federal spending seemed to brush aside Trump’s attempt to hold up military aid that Congress had allocated to Ukraine, an ally fighting Russian aggression on its eastern border.

The transformation of the Senate can be seen in the way Trump-like tactics have seeped in over recent days. Senator Martha McSally, Republican of Arizona, who was appointed to replace John McCain, called a CNN reporter a “liberal hack” after he posed a routine question. She then immediately started raising campaign money off it.

Senator Kelly Loeffler, Republican of Georgia, the newest member of the Senate through her recent appointment, attacked Senator Mitt Romney, the Utah Republican, on Twitter for trying to “appease the left” by backing the idea of witnesses.

It is worth noting that Loeffler was appointed to fill the seat of the ailing Johnny Isakson, a Republican known for his bipartisan approach in the Senate and his love and respect for the institution. And McSally represents a distinct contrast with McCain, a frequent subject of criticism from the president and a man who closed out his career by depriving Trump of his campaign promise to repeal the Obama administration’s new health care law.

The departures of McCain and Isakson are just part of the steady loss of members willing to go their own way when it comes to the president. Outgoing senators are often replaced by much more conservative successors who have attached themselves to the president.

Bob Corker of Tennessee, the former Republican senator who spoke up against Trump on occasion and drew the president’s ire, decided not to seek another term in 2018 and has been replaced by Senator Marsha Blackburn, a conservative former House member who has been biting in her criticism of the impeachment trial and the presentation by House Democrats.

“It’s time to end this impeachment farce and get back to work for the American people,” Blackburn said this week on Twitter.

The shift has not been lost on former senators of both parties who are watching with dismay as the impeachment trial unfolds with a marked partisanship at odds from the trial of President Bill Clinton in 1999.

“Not long ago, senators of both major parties always worked to accommodate fellow colleagues with different points of view to arrive at outcomes that would best serve the nation’s interests,” John Warner, a former senator from Virginia, said in a statement.

Just two Republicans voted to call witnesses — Romney and Maine Senator Susan Collins.

“I think of this as an inflection point, politically in our country,” Romney said before the vote. “It’s a constitutional issue. I feel a sense of deep responsibility to abide by the Constitution, to determine — absent the pulls from the right and the pulls from the left — what is the right thing to do?”

Collins, in a statement Thursday night, said, “I believe hearing from certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to more fully and fairly make their case, resolve any ambiguities, and provide additional clarity.’’

Over the years, senators saw themselves as power centers of their own, rising above the House and able to show more independence because of their six-year terms and wider statewide representation. Early on, that sensibility was reflected in their arms-length approach to Trump when he was still a candidate.

During the primary campaign, two prominent Republican senators challenging him — Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ted Cruz of Texas — frequently raised alarm over the prospect of Trump in the White House. Both paid a price in Twitter abuse from the president, and both are now among his most ardent defenders.

After Trump’s election, other senators — in private and public settings — said they were concerned about the president’s fitness for office.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, Republican of Alaska, who has exhibited an independent streak, confronted the president in 2017 over his attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. She followed that up with a vote against Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

But on Friday, as Murkowski cast an important vote against calling witnesses, she sounded a few Trumpian notes in lashing into Democrats for what she saw as a partisan show.

Republicans in tough reelection fights — McSally, Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado, and Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa, among others — are of the view that they need Trump to win.

Democrats say they fear that Trump will be even less restrained exerting his authority. They aren’t counting on Senate Republicans to do much about it.