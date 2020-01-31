PHILADELPHIA — A father who claimed his 4-year-old son was killed in a home invasion robbery has been charged with involuntary manslaughter because the boy apparently shot himself with a gun he found in the Philadelphia home, authorities said.

Edward Williams, 28, was also charged Thursday with child endangerment, filing a false report, and numerous other counts. His bail was set at $2 million, and it’s not known if he has retained an attorney.

Police went to the home shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday in response to a 911 call. The officers were met by Williams, who was on the ground floor and holding his 3-year-old son. The older child was then found unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.