PALM BEACH, Fla. — Law enforcement agents opened fire on an SUV driver who smashed through two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago on Friday in what authorities described as the actions of “an obviously impaired’’ driver but not an intentional attack on President Trump’s resort.

The driver, Hannah Roemhild, 30, from Connecticut, was later arrested at a nearby motel. No one was injured, authorities said, and Trump was not at the resort at the time.

Roemhild was not at any time “even remotely close’’ to getting into the “inner perimeter’’ of the president’s resort, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a news conference.