BAGHDAD — Former communications minister Mohammed Allawi was named prime minister-designate by rival Iraqi factions Saturday after weeks of political deadlock. The choice comes as the country weathers troubled times, including ongoing anti-government protests and the constant threat of being ensnared by festering US-Iran tensions. The selection of Allawi, 66, to replace outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi was the product of many back-room talks over months between rival parties. In Tahrir Square, the epicenter of Iraq’s four-month anti-government protest movement, demonstrators rejected Allawi’s candidacy. (AP)

Galapagos Islands

Tortoises linkedto extinct species

QUITO — Conservationists working around the largest volcano on the Galapagos Islands say they have found 30 giant tortoises partially descended from two extinct species, including that of the famed Lonesome George. The Galapagos National Park and Galapagos Conservancy said Friday that a young female has a direct line of descent from the Chelonoidis abingdonii species of Pinta Island. The last of those tortoises was Lonesome George, who died in June 2012 and was believed to be over 100 years old. Another 11 males and 18 females were from the Chelonoidis niger line of Floreana Island. Those found during the new expedition were hybrids descended from both the extinct and other species. (AP)