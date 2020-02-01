The young woman sheepishly grins and then asks: “Did someone say KFC?”

A young woman in a low-cut top purses her lips and pushes up her chest as she checks her reflection in a car window. The glass slowly rolls down, revealing two young boys who had been ogling her. In the driver’s seat, a disapproving mom glares.

The commercial doesn’t have much to do with chicken.

Fifteen years ago, the ad might have been seen as just another crass marketing pitch leveraging sex to sell a product. But when the commercial recently appeared in Australia, the backlash on social media denouncing it as sexist was so vociferous, it prompted KFC to apologize.

The quick retreat, just before advertising’s marquee moment — the Super Bowl — underscored how the boundaries of what’s considered acceptable are changing quickly in the #MeToo era. Advertisers that for decades relied on the objectification of women to sell products are increasingly wary of taking that approach, aware that many consumers will no longer tolerate abject sexism.

“They would have never apologized 15 or 20 years ago,” said Abhik Roy, a former ad executive and professor of marketing at Quinnipiac University. “It’s more because of social media pressure.”

While the #MeToo movement has used social media to push advertisers into withdrawing ads it deems offensive, the movement is building on the wave of earlier battles.

Before there was KFC and Peloton, the exercise company recently criticized for an ad, there was Geritol.

A gauzy 1972 commercial for the vitamin company shows a handsome, middle-aged man looking into the camera as his wife, perfectly coifed and smiling, leans her head on his shoulder. She remains silent as he describes how, thanks to Geritol, she has the energy to take care of their baby all day, go to a school meeting, and make a delicious dinner.

“And look at her,” he drawls. “She looks better than any of her friends.”

He then looks back at the camera and says, “My wife, I think I’ll keep her.”

The ad infuriated leaders of the National Organization for Women, who called for commercials like it to be taken off the airwaves. The Committee for the Rejection of Obnoxious Commercials, which was founded by a Minneapolis ad executive in the early 1970s, ranked it one of that year’s worst.

The ad carried such resonance that 20 years later, country singer Mary Chapin Carpenter responded with the song “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her,” about a seemingly happy wife who decides to leave her husband.

Geritol was eventually fined $812,000 by the Federal Trade Commission for flouting orders to stop running ads that promised boundless energy to anyone who took the supplement.

In an editorial critical of the company, The Berkshire Eagle of Massachusetts said the wife in that ad “does everything but curl up at his feet and purr.”

“Women’s Liberationists” were so enraged, the editorial said, “if they had their way, the fines would have been in the billions rather than the thousands.”

The decades that followed showed little progress in advertising tactics.

The Reagan era brought a “revival of conservatism on the social, political, and economic levels,” said Carly Drake, a marketing professor at North Central College in Illinois. “Sex is shameful or . . . private and not to be discussed,” she said.

That trend would continue well into the early 2000s, though some ads tried to deflect criticism.

At the same time, online retailers were creating a more competitive market.

Many commercials moved toward absurdist humor — as with many of Geico’s ads — or appeals to family, like a 2016 ad for Honda in which a man gets home safely to his young wife and baby thanks to the reliable emergency brake system.