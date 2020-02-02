MILWAUKEE — A gunman in a passing car fired five or six shots outside of a Milwaukee supper club, killing a pregnant mother of five who was on board a party bus that was parked in front of the venue, authorities said.

The bus rushed Annie Sandifer to Ascension St. Joseph hospital after the roughly 2:30 a.m. shooting on Milwaukee’s northwest side, but she didn’t survive. Doctors were able to deliver her baby via an emergency cesarean section, police said. The baby was in stable condition, but delivered just 26 weeks into the pregnancy, it was born very premature.

Police said Sunday that they hadn’t arrested anyone yet, and it wasn’t clear if the bus was the intended target of the attack.