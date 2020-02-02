One person ran up to the body and covered the man’s face with a jacket, witnesses said.

The leap stunned visitors to the 150-foot-high steel structure. Some onlookers screamed as they realized what had happened, witnesses said.

NEW YORK — A 19-year-old man jumped to his death from the Vessel, the sculpture that is the centerpiece in the Hudson Yards development, shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

On Sunday, the site reopened to the public. Peter Salkowski of Cold Spring, Ky., said that he had seen the body lying on the ground from close to the top of the sculpture Saturday, and that his wife, Marita Salkowski, had called 911.

The family walked up to the railing and said a prayer.

“We were all crying,” he said. “You hate to think someone thinks their life is at the point that there is nothing else they can do, like that is the only answer they have, and it is not.”

Police officers on the scene Saturday night asked visitors climbing on the 154 interconnecting staircases to leave the structure. It closed 30 minutes before its usual 7 p.m. shutdown.

The young man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the person who lost their life last evening. We have no further comment at this time,” said Kathleen Corless, a spokeswoman for Hudson Yards.