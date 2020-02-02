Trump spent his weekend in Florida as most of the political world has been focused on Iowa, where Democrats on Monday cast their first votes to choose the party’s nominee.

“I see the hatred. . . . They don’t care about fairness, they don’t care about lying,” Trump said in a taped interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, which aired on Fox hours before sports’ biggest night of the year.

President Trump used a Super Bowl pregame interview to rail against Democrats, accusing them of hatred and offering schoolyard insults about his potential 2020 rivals.

Prompted by Hannity, Trump went through most of the major candidates one by one, deriding “Sleepy Joe” Biden, the former vice president, accusing Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren of telling “fairy tales,’’ and labeling Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, as “a communist,’’ even though he’s not.

But Trump seemed most preoccupied by the candidates who has chosen to skip the early-voting states: Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor who has been blanketing the airwaves with anti-Trump ads.

The president’s campaign and Bloomberg’s will be running dueling, multimillion-dollar ads during Sunday night’s game.

In the Fox interview, Trump accused Bloomberg, who is widely reported to be 5 feet, 8 inches tall, of making a special request for a box to stand on if he qualifies for future presidential debates. Bloomberg’s campaign denies that is the case.

“Why should he get a box to stand on?” Trump asked. “Why should he be entitled to that, really? Then does that mean everyone else gets a box?”

Bloomberg campaign spokeswoman Julie Wood said Trump was ‘‘lying.’’

“He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan,” she said.

A Democratic official said there have been no discussions about the topic, noting that Bloomberg has yet to qualify for a debate.

Trump campaign and RNC spent $9m in fourth quarter

President Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee together spent more than $9 million on polling, digital ads, and fees paid to Trump-owned properties in the last three months of 2019, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission released Friday.

The filings detail how the Trump campaign, the Trump Victory committee, a third entity called the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, and the national party committee spent their cash from October through the end of December. Together, they previously reported raising $154 million over those months and closed the year with $195 million in cash on hand.

The Trump apparatus has raised an outsize sum, but it has faced questions about how, exactly, it is spending its reserves. Even though he is not funding his own bid this time around, Trump has repeatedly grilled his advisers about where and how they are spending money.

According to a New York Times analysis, the biggest expenditure in the final three months of the year was on digital advertising. From October to December, the campaign spent more than $6 million on digital ads. The T-MAGA committee spent another $3.2 million on digital ads.

The campaign also spent $525,000 on polling in that period. The Republican National Committee spent $2.2 million on polling.

The Trump campaign spent about $194,000 at Trump-owned properties. The filings show that the groups supporting Trump’s reelection together made 150 separate payments to Trump-owned entities and properties, totaling nearly $600,000 for the three-month period, and $1.7 million for the year.

GOP lawmaker: Constitution says it’s OK to shoot socialists

Representative Rodney Garcia, a state lawmaker in Montana, told a roomful of Republicans he believes the US Constitution says socialists can be jailed or shot simply for being socialists. Garcia initially made the statement at an election event, then he reiterated it to a Billings Gazette reporter.

The Republican Party in Montana swiftly rebuked him.

Garcia’s assertion first came Friday night, after former interior secretary Ryan Zinke gave a speech at the party event in Helena. According to reporting from the Gazette, Garcia said he was concerned there were socialists ‘‘everywhere’’ in Billings, which he represents in House District 52.

Billings Gazette reporter Holly Michels later asked Garcia to clarify his remarks, and the lawmaker doubled down.

‘‘So actually in the Constitution of the United States, [if you] are found guilty of being a socialist member you either go to prison or are shot,’’ Garcia told Michels.

Garcia was not able to say where he finds that in the Constitution, the Billings Gazette reported.

Garcia did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post.

High-profile Iowa poll won’t be released

The Des Moines Register and CNN have decided not to release the final installment of their presidential preference poll, fearing its results may have been compromised.

Carol Hunter, the executive editor of the Iowa newspaper, posted the announcement Saturday night at the same time the results of the highly anticipated survey were supposed to be released.

Hunter said that one of the poll respondents reported concerns earlier in the day, which raised questions about the integrity of the results.

‘‘It appears a candidate’s name was omitted in at least one interview in which the respondent was asked to name their preferred candidate,” Hunter wrote in an article posted on the Register’s website.

“While this appears to be isolated to one surveyor, we cannot confirm that with certainty. Therefore, the partners made the difficult decision to not to move forward with releasing the Iowa Poll.”

