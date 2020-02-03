WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Flags on the Navajo Nation will be lowered Monday to honor a revered Navajo Code Talker who died in New Mexico last week.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement that all flags will fly at half-staff as a tribute to Joe Vandever Sr. through Thursday.

Vandever died Friday of health complications in Haystack, according to his family. He was 96.