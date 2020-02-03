The second category is personified by little-known aides like Vince Haley and Ross Worthington, the speechwriters who have assembled the State of the Union speech Trump will deliver Tuesday night with its theme of the “Great American Comeback,” and will give the president all the credit.

The first type — of which there are many bipartisan examples — is defined by those who have used the coveted role of presidential speechwriter as the jumping-off point for a lucrative career as a political commentator, and seem headed in that direction from the time they arrive at the White House.

WASHINGTON — There are two categories of speechwriters in Washington, but only one of them can survive for long in President Trump’s White House.

The annual address to Congress is an odd one in the Trump era because it is generally the only time of year that Trump consents to acting traditionally presidential, a performance that generally earns praise. Trump believes he is his own best communicator, so in his administration, the job of speechwriter is not a high-profile “Hemingway” role, as it was under his predecessor, President Obama, who actually bestowed that nickname on one of his writers, Cody Keenan. The job belongs to the president.

“The president is a best-selling author and deeply gifted orator who packs arenas and has a meticulous and carefully honed method for writing his speeches,” Hogan Gidley, a White House spokesman, said in a statement, “whether it be at a rally, a manufacturing plant opening or the State of the Union. What the American people hear is 100% President Trump’s own words.”

So in this White House, writing his speech is a job best done anonymously, and by all accounts, Haley and Worthington understand that.

“They really have a deep feeling that the more anonymous they are, they’re probably better off,” Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker and former boss of both men, said in an interview.

Haley, 53, and Worthington, 31, have worked under Stephen Miller, the president’s senior adviser, since the early days of the Trump presidency, adding historical sweep to Trump’s annual speeches and funneling ideas from across the administration into cohesive drafts.

For years, administration officials have declined requests by journalists to describe the speech-writing process, but, according to interviews with a half a dozen current and former administration officials, it is a process that more or less hews to tradition.

Several months ago, an e-mail circulated through the administration, as it has in years past, asking everyone from policy advisers to Cabinet officials to submit their top-line achievements and talking points for review. From their perch in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Haley and Worthington assembled the suggestions with input from other aides. Some of the larger planning meetings this year grew to 70 people or more.

For months Trump also passed along scraps of paper scribbled with sentences or themes he wanted included in the speech, and had those forwarded to his writers.

Haley, a graduate of the College of William & Mary, spent a large part of his career with the production company run by Gingrich and his wife, Callista, and was a campaign manager for Gingrich’s presidential campaign in 2012.

In the past, he has sought to frame Trump’s speeches in the larger context of American history: His suggestion to shape Trump’s first joint address to Congress around the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence earned the president accolades.

Worthington has been a coauthor of Gingrich’s, including on a 2013 book titled “Breakout: Pioneers of the Future, Prison Guards of the Past, and the Epic Battle That Will Decide America’s Fate.”

In his own writing, Worthington seems on the same wavelength with Trump’s populist leanings and his anger at elite institutions. In one op-ed piece written for the conservative website The Federalist, Worthington denigrated liberalism on college campuses.

“And it turns out that for ideas the privilege police don’t like, we can never check our privilege enough,” Worthington wrote in 2014. “We’ll never express the thoughts in a way that no longer merits ad hominem appeals to our race, gender, or economic status. Don’t even try.”

Both men declined messages seeking comment on their work, nor did the White House make them available for comment. The White House also declined to say whether other aides on the payroll as speechwriters — Brittany Baldwin, a former speechwriter for Senator Ted Cruz of Texas; William Gribbin, a former writer at the Heritage Foundation; and Theodore Royer, a former speechwriter for Rick Perry — helped craft the speech.

This year’s address, set to be delivered just as Trump’s impeachment trial is on the verge of wrapping up, will be the two men’s latest, and potentially last, attempt to shape a speech that has come to resemble a speed bump for a president not known for the appeals to bipartisanship that State of the Union speeches usually include.

A senior official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters at the White House on Friday that the speech would focus heavily on health care access, prescription drug costs, immigration policy, a so-called blue-collar boom, and national security.

Ben Domenech, publisher of The Federalist, said Haley and Worthington are particularly good at scripting “the presidential version” of Trump, even under tight deadlines.

He described them as “pleasant and chill people” who have a “low resting heart rate” even as the mood inside the White House shifts quickly.

“Trump just wants to keep the pedal to the metal all the way: ‘We’re going 80 miles an hour,’” Domenech said of the president’s rhetorical style. But when Trump speaks, Domenech added, “it’s noticeable that there’s not some other voice in there, and that’s their strength.”

“That’s what I think should get more credit,” he said.

That, however, is unlikely.