“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas” — yikes — “and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well,” Trump said in a tweet posted during his Air Force One flight from Palm Beach, Fla., to Washington. “Our country is PROUD OF YOU.”

President Trump did not waste any time Sunday night congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs for defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

The problem, of course, is that the Chiefs play in the state of Missouri, next door. There is a Kansas City, Kans. a handful of miles away, but it was the kind of mixup his followers might expect a member of the coastal elite to make, not a president who spends much of his time speaking on behalf of people from that part of the country.

The president’s message, as short-lived as it was before it was deleted and replaced with the geographically correct location of the franchise, caught the attention of people on Twitter. One of them was Claire McCaskill, the former Democratic senator from Missouri. And she was not forgiving.

Advertisement

“It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot,” she wrote.

In the midst of fan celebrations and Twitter arguments over the president’s grasp of geography, a new version of the first message suddenly appeared.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure,” Trump wrote. “We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!”

New York Times

Lawmakers fight over S.C. interchange name

“President Donald J. Trump Interchange’’ or “President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama Interchange?’’ That is the soon-to-be fiercely debated question for state lawmakers in South Carolina whose preferences fall along clear partisan lines.

Advertisement

Each of the resolutions looks to name the junction of Interstate 85 and Interstate 385 near Greenville, where officials recently spent $300 million to build new bridges and untangle traffic. About 200,000 vehicles go through the area every day.

On Jan. 22, two Republicans introduced their resolution to name the interchange the “President Donald J. Trump Interchange.’’

Six days later, two Democrats introduced their resolution to name the same interchange the “President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama Interchange.”

Both resolutions are up for a hearing Thursday.

Associated Press

Limbaugh says he’s been diagnosed with lung cancer

Conservative radio host and Republican kingmaker Rush Limbaugh said he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said he will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.

“I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you,’’ announced Limbaugh, 69. The cancer diagnosis was confirmed by two medical institutions in late January after he experienced his only symptom so far, shortness of breath, on his Jan. 12 birthday weekend, he said.

The hyper-partisan broadcaster has dominated talk radio with a raucous, liberal-bashing style that made him one of the most influential voices of American right-wing politics and inspired other conservative broadcasters including Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, and Bill O’Reilly.

Limbaugh has frequently been accused of hate-filled speech, including bigotry and blatant racism through his comments and sketches such as ‘‘Barack the Magic Negro,’’ a song featured on his show that said Obama ‘‘makes guilty whites feel good’’ and that the politician is “black, but not authentically.”

Advertisement

Associated Press

October criminal trial date set for Giuliani associates

An October trial date was set Monday for two associates of Rudy Giuliani who are charged with making illegal campaign contributions.

Lev Parnas was the only defendant among four men facing trial to be at a Manhattan courthouse when US District Judge J. Paul Oetken set the Oct. 5 trial date.

If the trial begins on time, it will occur a month before the presidential election.

Parnas was smiling and wearing an American-flag pin in court. Outside court, he declined to say if he was cooperating. He said he believes the truth will emerge.

Parnas and fellow defendant Igor Fruman had worked with Giuliani to try to convince Ukraine to announce an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden. Biden is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

Parnas and Fruman have pleaded not guilty to charges alleging they made illegal campaign contributions to further their business interests and political goals, including the campaign to get the US to replace Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in Ukraine.

Parnas recently provided congressional investigators with a recording of an April 2018 dinner meeting in which Trump demanded her removal. She was subsequently removed.

Parnas attended the small dinner at his Washington hotel. The recording seemed to contradict the president’s statements that he did not know Parnas.

Associated Press

Group hires Amnesty director as new CEO

The executive director of Amnesty International USA will take over as chief executive of the liberal watchdog Southern Poverty Law Center, which is trying to steady itself after months of turmoil that included the firing of its founder.

Advertisement

Margaret Huang, who has led Amnesty International for more than four years, will begin work in April at the Alabama-based nonprofit organization, which announced her hiring Monday.

The announcement came 11 months after the Southern Poverty Law Center fired its founder, Morris Dees, for unspecified reasons and its president, Richard Cohen, resigned. Other staffers also left, and the organization’s employees voted to unionize in December.

The organization, which listed $492 million in assets on tax forms for 2018, said it has 350 employees in offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, and the District of Columbia.

The announcement about Huang’s hiring touted her experience as a leader in the area of human and civil rights.

Karen Baynes-Dunning, a former judge, had served as head of the Southern Poverty Law Center on an interim basis.

Associated Press