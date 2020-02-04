NEWARK — A New Jersey oral surgeon has agreed to a five-year license suspension after 15 patients were sickened by a bacterial heart infection and one died.

Dr. John Vecchione on Monday also agreed to pay $293,500 in penalties. He initially had fought the allegations.

‘‘Dr. Vecchione spent years denying any responsibility for the infections contracted by patients in his care,” said Howard Pine, acting director of the Division of Consumer Affairs.