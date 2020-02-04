Rankins, who had been incarcerated, reentered the workforce after being trained as a carpenter and tradesman by a company called R Investments.

In addition to that agent, Raul Ortiz, who last week was promoted to the job of deputy chief of the Border Patrol, Trump also invited Tony Rankins, an Army veteran from Cincinnati who grappled with post-traumatic stress disorder, addiction, and homelessness.

President Trump, foreshadowing elements of a State of the Union address set against the backdrop of impeachment, brought a top Border Patrol agent as one of his guests on Tuesday night when he addressed a joint session of Congress.

The practice of presidents using the State of the Union to showcase special guests goes back to 1982, when Ronald Reagan invited Lenny Skutnik to sit in the gallery of the House of Representatives with Nancy Reagan. Skutnik, a Congressional Budget Office employee, had saved a woman from drowning in the icy waters of the Potomac River when an Air Florida flight crashed into the 14th Street bridge in Washington.

Since then, presidents have singled out civil rights leaders, shooting victims, wounded veterans, and others during the speech, attempting to humanize the words on a teleprompter.

Members of Congress each get one ticket to bring a guest to the speech — often a symbolic choice. This year is no different. Here are some of the people who were invited:

Courtney Wild, who said Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused her

Wild, who testified in US District Court in Manhattan that Epstein sexually abused her when she was 14, was accompanying Representative Jackie Speier, Democrat from California.

Wild’s name is on a bipartisan bill that Speier introduced called the Courtney Wild Crime Victims’ Rights Reform Act of 2019. The measure would require prosecutors to notify sexual assault victims of precharging developments such as plea bargains and other agreements, like the one that allowed Epstein to plead guilty in Florida to lesser state charges of soliciting prostitution and serve 13 months in a county lockup as part of a highly criticized deal in 2008.

Epstein, who had been facing charges of sex trafficking, took his own life last summer in a New York jail.

Rushan Abbas, a Uighur human rights activist

Abbas, a prominent Uighur human rights activist, was the guest of Senator Marco Rubio, Republican from Florida, who is cochairman of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

Up to 1 million members of Muslim ethnic minorities have been sent to detention camps and prison in China, including the Uighurs, a largely Muslim Turkic minority in Xinjiang, in northwestern China.

Hatice Cengiz, fiancée of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Representative Gerry Connolly, a Virginia Democrat, said Monday that he would bring Cengiz, the fiancée of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as his guest.

Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident writer who wrote columns for The Washington Post, was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

Saudi Arabia sentenced five men to death and three to prison for the killing of Khashoggi. The Trump administration has faced sharp criticism for its reluctance to condemn Saudi leaders over Khashoggi’s death.

Hailey Seals, daughter of a Jersey City detective killed in December

Representative Tom Malinowski, Democrat from New Jersey, chose Seals as his guest. She is the eldest child of Joseph Seals, a Jersey City police detective who was killed Dec. 10 during an anti-Semitic attack that the authorities have called an act of domestic terrorism.

Five people — including Seals, 40 — died during the chain of events, which ended with an attack on a kosher grocery store.

Rachel Wilke, wife of Nebraska flood ‘hero’ who drowned

Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska invited Wilke to be his guest for the president’s speech. Wilke’s husband, James Wilke, 50, a farmer, died last March when he tried to save a driver from floodwaters in Platte County, Neb., which is about 90 miles west of Omaha.

— Andrea Chamblee, whose husband was killed at The Capital Gazette

Chamblee lost her husband, John McNamara, who had worked as an editor and reporter for The Capital Gazette, in a June 2018 shooting at the Annapolis, Md., newspaper. He was one of five people killed by a gunman who had a long-running feud with the newspaper. In inviting her, Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, cited her work on gun safety.

Nathan Law, pro-democracy activist from Hong Kong

Law, a graduate student at Yale University and pro-democracy activist from Hong Kong, was the guest of Senator Rick Scott, Republican of Florida. Law’s Twitter biography said he was forcefully unseated as a Hong Kong lawmaker.

In October, he took part in a demonstration during a preseason game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors at the Barclays Center that was organized by the group NY4HK.