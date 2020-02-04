Collins, a moderate who is facing a steep reelection challenge this year, was one of only two Republicans to break with the party last week and vote in favor of considering new witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial. But in announcing her vote on the verdict Tuesday, she joined a growing chorus in her party who has argued that removing the president for his misconduct little more than nine months before he faces reelection was excessive.

“I do not believe that the House has met its burden of showing that the president’s conduct, however flawed, warrants the extreme step of immediate removal from office,” Collins said in a speech from the Senate floor.

WASHINGTON — Senator Susan Collins of Maine said Tuesday that she would vote to acquit President Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, calling his conduct “wrong” but saying she could not support removing him from office.

“It is my judgment that except when extraordinary circumstances require a different result, we should entrust to the people the most fundamental decision of a democracy — namely who should lead their country,” Collins said.

She said that Trump’s call to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, in which he asked for an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden, was “improper and demonstrated very poor judgment,” but said there had been “conflicting evidence in the record” about Trump’s motivations.

In an interview with CBS, Collins said she believed that Trump had “learned from this case” and that he will be “much more cautious in the future.” But the president has never acknowledged any wrongdoing, instead insisting his call with Zelensky was “perfect.”

Collins’s speech came as senators took turns on the Senate floor Tuesday announcing how they would vote when they render a verdict Wednesday in the third presidential impeachment trial in the nation’s history.

The bitterly divided Senate is all but certain to acquit Trump on both charges. It would take a two-thirds vote, or 67 senators, to convict and remove him, a threshold that neither side expects to materialize.

Trump is accused of pressuring Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 presidential campaign on his behalf, by withholding military aid and a White House meeting to lean on the country to investigate his political rivals. The impeachment trial was not formally meeting Tuesday, ahead of Trump’s State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. But their comments Tuesday were the last opportunity for senators to explain their positions before voting on the verdict, and they appeared to be aimed at their constituents, their core supporters, and in some cases, the president.

Here’s a roundup of what other key senators said Tuesday.

Taking a victory lap for what he called the “sober and stable Senate,” Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, issued a stern rebuke of the House Democrats’ case and strategy, casting it as a politically motivated attack that amounted to the “most rushed, least fair, and least thorough presidential impeachment inquiry in American history.”

“Washington Democrats think President Donald Trump committed a high crime or misdemeanor the moment he defeated Hillary Clinton,” McConnell said, referring to the president’s victory in 2016. “That is the original sin of this presidency: that he won and they lost.”

In his most detailed remarks on the impeachment managers’ case to date, McConnell undercut an argument that the White House defense team had presented: that impeachment requires the violation of a criminal statute. But while McConnell said he did not subscribe to that legal theory, he condemned House Democrats all the same for sailing into “new and dangerous waters.”

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York spoke only briefly, to rebut what he called the majority leader’s talking points.

Defending the House managers’ case as “compelling,” Schumer denounced Senate Republicans for blocking his motion to consider hearing from additional witnesses — including John Bolton, the president’s former national security adviser who had offered to testify — and receive more evidence. The trial they created, he said, “fails the laugh test.”

“The Republicans refused to get the evidence because they were afraid of what it would show,” Schumer said, “and that’s all that needs to be said.”

Senator Joni Ernst, Republican of Iowa, who is up for reelection in November, adopted an argument similar to one outlined by Trump’s defense team on their final day of arguments: that to remove the president months before the election would be to subvert the will of voters.

“The House managers’ arguments have argued that the American people cannot be trusted to render their own judgment on this president,” Ernst said. “I reject this premise, the complete distrust of the American people, with everything in my heart.”

Ernst did not directly address the president’s conduct, but jabbed at House Democrats for trying to impose their own conventional wisdom onto how Trump conducted diplomacy. Foreign policy, Ernst said, is an “art, not a science,” and “trying to insert a formula into every presidential interaction with a foreign leader,” she continued, was to veer onto a “path towards ineffectiveness.”

Senator Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia, pledged to vote to remove Trump, and lamented the Senate’s “capitulation,” a turn of events, he said, that surprised him.

“We have allowed a toxic president to infect the Senate and warp its behavior,” Kaine said. “And now the Senate’s refusal to allow a fair trial threatens to spread a broader public anxiety about whether ‘impartial justice’ is a hollow fiction.”

Kaine, known in the Senate for his optimism, sounded a dark warning, insisting that an acquittal would only embolden Trump to engage in worse conduct. “I will not be part of this continual degradation of public trust,” he said.