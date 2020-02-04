In an Instagram video taken by a guest and later used by the Miami Herald, other attendees — including members of the first family — are seen standing calmly with hand over heart as ‘‘The Star-Spangled Banner’’ plays. The 20-second clip using the front-facing-camera mode shows Trump doing neither. Instead, the president is seen fidgeting, pointing around the room, straightening his jacket, and at one point waving his fingers in the air as if conducting an invisible orchestra.

Among the guests at the Trump International Golf Club Super Bowl party Sunday night in West Palm Beach, Fla., its host, President Trump, was an unusually conspicuous presence.

Trump’s behavior during the national anthem cut against his frequent claim that his respect for the song, the flag, and the military is superlative — and incidentally, this occurred on the biggest night for the National Football League, an organization whose players Trump has openly criticized as unpatriotic.

In 2018, Trump called for consequences for players who don’t stand during the national anthem: ‘‘You have to stand proudly for the national anthem. Or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.’’

It was unclear who took the video Sunday. In the clip, which was found and then copied by the Herald, the face of the person holding the phone is blurred. It is also unclear if the golf club has a social media policy, but members and guests of Trump’s various clubs have for years tagged their locations in posts that often include the president or members of his family.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about how Trump’s behavior aligns with his criticism of those who do not stand for or give their full attention to the national anthem. For years, Trump has complained about what he says is widespread ‘‘disrespect’’ for the American flag and the national anthem. He has reserved some of his harshest criticisms for athletes of color, such as former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and those in the LGBT community, such as professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe. Both have opted to kneel or stand silently during anthem to protest racial injustice.

Washington Post

Tillerson questions human role in climate change

Rex Tillerson, the former secretary of state under President Trump and former chief executive of Exxon Mobil, told an industry conference in Houston that he questions whether there is anything humans can do to combat climate change.

‘‘With respect to our ability to influence it, I think that’s still an open question,’’ Tillerson said Tuesday at the Argus Americas Crude Summit.

Tillerson’s comments stand in stark contrast to the scientific consensus that cutting emissions can help slow humanity’s contribution to global warming. The remarks come less than a month after New York’s attorney general said she wouldn’t appeal a court ruling rejecting the state’s claim that Exxon misled investors for years about its internal planning for risks associated with climate change.

On Tuesday, Tillerson said he’s long taken the view that climate change ‘‘is a very serious matter.’’ Scientists should be allowed to continue their work on global warming without fear that their funding will be cut off if they come to ‘‘the wrong conclusion.’’

