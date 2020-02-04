Through a slow night of counting, Iowans and the rest of the political world waited for results. More than two hours after the caucuses began, no one could say who was winning and who was not. Partial numbers from selected caucus sites that were covered by television networks painted a confusing and sometimes conflicting portrait.

DES MOINES — Democrats spent a year evaluating a record-large field of presidential candidates, all in search of someone they believed could beat President Trump in November. But on the night when they were asked to deliver a definitive result, the precinct caucus system seemed to grind almost to a halt.

The one conclusion from the numbers that were emerging suggested that the eventual winner would receive a lower percentage of the vote than any previous winner since 1972, when the modern caucuses were born. The final results will tell a fuller story, and when the order of finish becomes known, one or another candidate will be disappointed and on the defensive.

But that was only part of the story on the night that the first votes of the 2020 campaign were being cast. The other story was the breakdown of the caucus process.

Iowans have prided themselves on their first-in-the-nation caucuses and the scrutiny that citizens give to the candidates. It is a responsibility they take seriously, and over the years, Democrats especially have settled on the candidate who went on to win their party’s nomination.

But Iowa has also come under strong and recurring criticism. The predominantly white state is far from representative from the nation as a whole, and the caucus process disenfranchises many people who cannot show up at a specified time in the evening or stay as long as the process of alignment and realignment consumes.

If Monday’s slow count were an isolated example, that would be one thing. But this is the third time in three caucus nights when Iowa has failed in real time to determine the winner of caucuses.

Eight years ago, Mitt Romney was declared the apparent, but narrow, winner over Rick Santorum of the Republican caucuses. But the absence of full results on caucus night left the outcome unresolved. Weeks later, Santorum was declared the official winner, but long after it made any difference for his candidacy.

Four years ago, Hillary Clinton and Senator Bernie Sanders battled throughout a long night of counting. Clinton’s campaign claimed victory without knowing for certain that she had won. In the end, her margin was less than half a percentage point, and the Sanders campaign never truly believed that he had lost.

The breakdown pointed to the complex system Iowa Democrats use and the difficulties that go with it. Around 11 p.m. Eastern time, campaigns reported that they were meeting with state party officials to learn more about why results were being delayed.

‘‘We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,’’ Mandy McClure, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Democratic Party, said in a statement about 11:30 p.m.

The irony on Monday night was that it was the second time in three days when the expected became the unexpected. On Saturday night, the Iowa Poll, long considered the most reliable pre-caucus indicator of the standing of the candidates, was pulled just before it was to be released after technical issues threw into doubt the reliability of the findings.

Iowans gather in their precincts, break into groups to show support for their candidates, and are counted. When that count is completed, candidates who do not meet a threshold of 15 percent support in the precinct are declared not viable. Supporters of a nonviable candidate are then free to move to support another candidate.

It sounds complicated and looked even more complicated on television. Party officials had prepared what they believed was a system for reporting results that would be easy to use by precinct leaders and protected from cyberattacks. But on Monday night, something happened that froze everything.

The caucuses were designed originally as party-building mechanisms and, for presidential candidates, a test of organizing capability. Over the years, however, Iowa’s caucuses, because they are first in the nation, have grown in importance, and that in turn has invited more scrutiny of the process, and more questions about why this system should be the opening bell of the presidential election year.

But even in Iowa there are questions about the prominence the state plays, given its demographics and small size. Now there is a bigger problem, and there is little doubt that it will bring more pressure on Iowa’s leaders to justify the system they have built than ever before.