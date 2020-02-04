WALTERBORO, S.C. — A woman whose hands were crushed while she was changing a tire on the side of an interstate in South Carolina managed to call for help using her toes.

The unnamed woman, 54, got a flat tire while driving on a rural stretch of Interstate 95 Sunday evening, Colleton County Fire-Rescue said in a news release.

A jack holding up the car slipped while the woman was putting on the spare tire, causing the woman’s hands to get stuck between the tire and the fender, the release said.