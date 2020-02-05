HOUSTON — A 5-year-old boy from Guatemala who fractured his skull in an accident and suffered bleeding around his brain is not being properly treated at an immigration detention center in Texas for what could be a traumatic brain injury, family members, and advocates have alleged.

The child, his parents, and his 1-year-old brother were detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in January, about a month after the boy fell out of a shopping cart. The children and their mother are in custody at the family detention center at Dilley, Texas, where the 5-year-old continues to have headaches, according to his aunt and Dr. Amy Cohen, an advocate and doctor working with the family.