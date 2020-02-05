The party seized control of the House in 2018 in part on a promise to hold Trump accountable. But in the past year, Trump has emerged unscathed from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into 2016 election interference and a nearly five-month impeachment inquiry. The latest polls show Trump attaining the highest approval ratings of his presidency.

WASHINGTON — Democrats find themselves at a crossroads after Wednesday’s acquittal of President Trump, torn between continuing investigations into a president they call a danger to democracy and a desire to concentrate on health care and other issues more likely to resonate with voters.

Democrats, by contrast, face a muddled presidential primary field, with no obvious front-runner to take on Trump in November. And the party was embarrassed this week when chaotic caucuses in Iowa failed to produce a clear winner. Hours before Trump’s acquittal, House Democrats gathered in a private meeting in the Capitol to vent their frustrations while others fretted about the need for a new election-year strategy.

One of the first decisions they face is whether to subpoena Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, who details in a forthcoming book that Trump told him that he withheld military aid to Ukraine to force that country to pursue investigations of a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter — the charges at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.

On Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, suggested that it was a matter of time before the chamber would call Bolton.

‘‘When you have a lawless president, you have to bring that to the fore. You have to spotlight that,’’ Nadler told reporters. ‘‘You have to protect the Constitution, whatever the political consequences.’’

But other Democrats cautioned that no decision has been made about Bolton and expressed a desire to move on.

‘‘We also have to have our own idea and vision. We can’t win the next election just being against Trump,’’ said Senator Robert Menendez, Democrat of New Jersey. ‘‘We have to be for something.’’

Republicans, meanwhile, were in soaring spirits. While Democrats have accused the GOP of a coverup in ending the impeachment trial without calling witnesses, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell seemed unconcerned. Shortly after the acquittal vote, he told reporters that swing-state polls indicate Democrats’ decision to impeach Trump is backfiring.

‘‘Right now, this is a political loser for them,’’ McConnell declared minutes after Trump’s acquittal. ‘‘They initiated it. They thought this was a great idea. And at least for the short term, it has been a colossal political mistake.’’

The party’s frustration with their predicament was on clear display Wednesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vented to her colleagues in the private caucus meeting that Trump’s Tuesday night State of the Union address was a ‘‘pack of lies.’’

Democrats, including Pelosi, often say they can both investigate and legislate. But they’re also vexed by a reality that investigations of Trump overshadow other accomplishments, drowning out work on trade and prescription drugs that is vital to keeping their majority and winning the White House.

Privately, some Democrats fear that if they continue investigating Trump in such a public fashion, it could backfire and embolden him further before the election.

‘‘We need to be better prepared, better ready to take on the attack-and-smear machine, less inclined to quarrel amongst ourselves and more eyes on the prize than we have been,’’ said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

The soul-searching for Democrats comes as Trump has experienced perhaps one of the best weeks of his presidency, highlighted by a prime-time address to the nation that was largely well-received by Republicans with surprising reality TV moments.

While Trump is among the least popular presidents in modern history, he has nonetheless maintained wide support among Republicans, with 83 percent approving of his job performance in a January poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center.

After the acquittal Wednesday, the president and his allies sent giddy tweets needling his accusers and Democrats. In his first message once the trial closed, Trump posted an animated video using a Time magazine cover to suggest he would remain in office ‘‘4EVA.’’

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, released a video of him tearing up the impeachment articles. And White House social media director Dan Scavino tweeted an animated GIF of Trump dancing.

Scott Jennings, a longtime Republican political adviser, said the Senate impeachment trial strengthened Trump’s hand within the party, especially with his core conservative base.

“It actually endears him to his most committed supporters. If Trump is a disrupter, it makes all the sense in the world for the insiders to try to get rid of him. It hands Trump a real messaging point,” Jennings said. “I see no weaknesses in Trump now.”