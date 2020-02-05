NEW YORK — First-time parents in New York City will be entitled to up to six home visits from a health care or social services professional under a program announced Wednesday.

The $43 million initiative will match families with mental health services and other supports, first lady Chirlane McCray said.

“All parents in our city should have the support they need at the start of their most important journey, and we are taking an exciting new step to make that happen,” McCray said.