“I am profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am,” Romney, a Mormon, said on the Senate floor, before pausing for about 11 seconds, seemingly struggling with his emotions.

By voting to convict Trump for abusing presidential powers, the Utah lawmaker became the only Republican to cross party lines in the Senate impeachment trial’s climactic votes acquitting the president. All Democrats voted to convict Trump on both counts against him.

WASHINGTON — Republican Mitt Romney, establishment to the core, took the Senate’s most brazenly rebellious stance Wednesday in voting to force President Trump from office, a move highlighting how rare it is for Republicans to cross swords with this president.

“The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme, so egregious, that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor,” Romney said. “Yes, he did.”

In a remarkable spectacle, Romney’s decision meant the GOP’s unsuccessful 2012 presidential nominee had voted to oust a Republican president who seldom hides his contempt for the well-mannered party elders that the patrician Romney symbolizes.

As Trump plunges into his reelection effort, Romney’s move denied Trump a campaign talking point of asserting he had been unanimously acquitted by Republicans in a strictly partisan drive to remove him. In fact, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, used Romney’s vote to tout the Senate’s “bipartisan vote to convict him.’’

It also stood as the most noteworthy vote of defiance against Trump by a congressional Republican since 2017. At that time, Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, aimed his thumb downward in a post-midnight roll call that derailed Trump’s signature effort to dismantle President Barack Obama’s health care law.

In an early hint of the wrath that may be coming Romney’s way, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released a statement saying “only the President’s political opponents — all Democrats, and one failed Republican presidential candidate — voted for the manufactured impeachment articles.”

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that Romney was “forever bitter’’ that he would not be elected president.

“He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now,’’ the president’s son tweeted. “He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP.’’

Romney’s vote drew praise from a quarter that won’t help him regain any affection at the White House: Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, who led the House impeachment investigation of Trump.

“I have great respect for the moral courage that he showed,” Schiff said.

The abuse of power count that Romney backed was based on allegations that Trump delayed US military aid to Ukraine for its war with Russian-backed fighters until the embattled country’s new leaders agreed to investigate Joe Biden, a Trump political rival.

Romney joined all other Republicans in opposing the second impeachment article, which accused Trump of obstructing Congress’ investigation of his actions toward Ukraine.

Romney’s decision to break with his colleagues recalled the willingness of his own father, the late Michigan Governor George Romney, to support the civil rights movement in the early 1960s.

Assessed from a personal level, the clash between Trump and Romney came as little surprise. The two men have traded insults at times since Trump began his presidential campaign in 2015. Trump interviewed Romney as a potential secretary of state, only to reject him.

Still, it threatened to expose Romney to the kind of demonization experienced by recent GOP lawmakers defying Trump. Republican Senators Jeff Flake of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee both decided against seeking reelection in 2018 after criticizing Trump.

Trump and his frequently coarse displays are not strongly popular in the overwhelmingly Mormon Utah, but Romney is. And at 72 and in the second year of his six-year Senate term, Romney is unlikely to face a political challenge there anytime soon.

On the Senate floor, Romney cited the pressure Trump put on Ukraine, a US ally.

“The president’s purpose was personal and political,” said Romney. “Accordingly, the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.”

He called Trump’s effort “a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security, and our fundamental values.”