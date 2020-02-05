It started, as these stories often do, with a routine traffic stop. When a backup officer arrived, early on Saturday evening, he just happened to be a deputy with a drug-sniffing dog. The deputy K-9, ‘‘Prince,’’ smelled trouble.

And as the police in Florida’s panhandle began examining the inside of the Kia sedan, they came across two bags helpfully marked ‘‘Bag Full of Drugs.’’

And police say it led to a jackpot: 75 grams of methamphetamine, more than 2.2 pounds of the date-rape drug GHB, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, plus ecstasy, cocaine, and assorted paraphernalia. The driver and passenger were both booked on multiple felony drug charges, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, with a hand from Prince of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.