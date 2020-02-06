The TSA’s PreCheck program, which covers domestic travel, was not among those affected by the suspension, according to acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Thursday announced the department will no longer let state residents sign up or renew enrollments in Trusted Traveler programs, which include Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, and FAST, effective immediately.

CHICAGO — The Trump administration blocked New York residents from joining programs that travelers use to quickly move through airport security and customs, citing new limits on federal access to state driver’s license data aimed at protecting undocumented immigrants.

New York residents currently enrolled in the Global Entry program can continue using their passes until they expire, but between 150,000 and 200,000 people per year will be unable to renew their participation, Cuccinelli said Thursday on a call with reporters.

The action was taken a day after President Trump condemned so-called sanctuary cities as a Democratic scourge in his State of the Union address. He highlighted the arrest of an undocumented migrant in the recent rape and murder of an elderly woman in New York City.

Richard Azzopardi, a spokesman for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, said late Wednesday night that the Homeland Security action was “obviously political retaliation by the federal government and we’re going to review our legal options.”

Bloomberg News

Lawmaker wants Pelosi tried for ripping Trump speech

WASHINGTON — It fell to a Fox News host on Wednesday to inform an excited Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, that no, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, can’t be prosecuted and sent to prison or fined for ripping up a copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address.

This occurred after Gaetz called for a House Ethics Committee investigation of Pelosi and a referral of her action to the Justice Department for a criminal investigation. Gaetz cited a law that makes it a crime for anyone having custody of certain federal records to mutilate, obliterate, or destroy them.

‘‘There is no question that Speaker Pelosi ‘mutilated, obliterated, or destroyed’ the copy of the President’s address provided to her,’’ said a letter to the House Ethics Committee signed by Gaetz, a staunch and sometimes boisterous defender of Trump.

‘‘The video evidence is clear and abundant, and the Speaker herself told reporters that she tore up the document,’’ the letter said. ‘‘Nobody is above the law,’’ Gaetz declared in a tweet.

Gaetz and Representative Lee Zeldin, Republican of New York, appeared on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show Wednesday night to drive home their demands.

‘‘She disgraced the House of Representatives, she embarrassed our country, and she destroyed official records,’’ Gaetz said.

Among the many problems with Gaetz’s proposed prosecution is that a copy of a speech, even a speech by the president, is not an official record, which means Pelosi was not the custodian of an official record. The law is designed to preserve documents and other official materials in places like the National Archives.

Ingraham, while equally outraged by Pelosi’s behavior, is a law school graduate who clerked at the Supreme Court. She couldn’t hide her amusement at Gaetz’s demand for a probe. Chuckling, she said, ‘‘Well, it’s not really a formal record because it’s a copy of the speech that the president signed . . . This is cute, but it’s not going to work.’’

The notion that Pelosi illegally destroyed public records appears to have originally surfaced in a tweet by Trump friend Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative group Turning Point USA

Washington Post