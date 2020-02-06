The expanses of windswept badlands, narrow slot canyons, and towering rock formations are sacred to several Native American nations and prized by scientists and outdoor enthusiasts. Bears Ears contains tens of thousands of cultural artifacts and rare rock art; in the rock layers of Grand Staircase, researchers have found 75-million-year-old dinosaur fossils.

The decision comes more than two years after Trump dramatically cut the size of the monuments, Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, and will likely intensify a legal fight over the contested sites.

WASHINGTON — The Interior Department completed plans Thursday that will expand drilling, mining, and grazing in southern Utah that had once been protected as two national monuments, sparking an outcry from tribal groups and conservationists.

Advertisement

But the lands also harbor significant amounts of oil, gas, and coal the administration hopes to develop, as well as grazing land valued by local ranchers.

Officials from the Interior Department and US Forest Service, who manage the lands, have said the new plans balance the region’s economic interests against the need to safeguard natural and cultural wonders. Casey Hammond, acting assistant secretary for the Interior Department, noted the areas excluded from monuments are still protected by federal environmental laws.

‘‘With these decisions we are advancing our goal to restore trust and be a good neighbor,’’ Hammond said Thursday.

The monuments were established under the 1906 Antiquities Act, which empowers a president to protect public lands of archeological significance. Grand Staircase was first designated as a national monument by President Bill Clinton in 1996; Bears Ears was established by President Barack Obama 20 years later.

After the Interior Department redrew the monuments’ boundaries, Grand Staircase is half its former size, and Bears Ears has shrunk by 85 percent.

A coalition of groups sued the administration immediately after Trump announced the new boundaries. They argue that the act does not give a president the authority to revoke their predecessors’ national monument designations. The Justice Department last year sought to have the two lawsuits dismissed, but a federal judge denied the motions.

Advertisement

Hammond said Thursday that the Interior Department could not wait for those cases to conclude before it finalized plans for the areas now excluded from the monuments.