GREENBELT, Md. — A federal grand jury has indicted the former chief of prosthetics and orthotics at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Court records show David Laufer pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to five counts of making a false statement. The office of the US attorney in Maryland said Wednesday that the 63-year-old Pittsburgh resident failed to report financial benefits, including travel and tickets to sporting events, he received from an unidentified company that supplied prosthetics and orthotics materials to the hospital in Bethesda.

Authorities say Laufer was the facility’s chief of prosthetics until May and was required to disclose to the government outside income sources greater than $200, travel-related reimbursements or other gifts worth more than $350.