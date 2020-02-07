The US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit unanimously dismissed a lawsuit filed by more than 200 Democrats in Congress seeking to enforce the Constitution’s anti-corruption emoluments provision, meaning that individual members of Congress cannot sue President Trump for engaging in private business transactions with foreign governments.

The ruling from three judges appointed by presidents across the political spectrum is a blow to efforts to challenge Trump’s alleged self-dealing through his private businesses.

The language at issue in the case bars US officials from accepting payments, benefits or other ‘‘emoluments’’ from foreign governments without consent from Congress.