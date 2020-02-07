Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman who last year announced a primary challenge to President Trump, has ended his long-shot bid for the Republican nomination, he said on CNN Friday morning.

Walsh, a Tea Party activist, once supported Trump but became one of the most prominent Republican voices to break from him shortly after Trump took office. Walsh launched his campaign last August, declaring Trump ‘‘unfit’’ for office. After more than five months of campaigning, however, and he realized what he was up against.

‘‘More than anything else, what’s made this challenge nearly impossible . . . is how brainwashed so many of my fellow Republicans seem to have become,’’ Walsh wrote.