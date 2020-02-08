He called the visits his “tail” and his “leash.” Eventually, his leash was stretched to every two weeks. Later, it became a month. Gates wasn’t told why. He complained that conversations with his probation officers were cold and impersonal. They rarely took the time to understand his rehabilitation.

When Gates was released from jail in 2018 — he had served time for running a car into a house in 2013 and later for violently threatening his former domestic partner — he was required to visit a probation office once a week after he had been deemed “high risk.”

PHILADELPHIA — Darnell Gates sat at a long table in a downtown Philadelphia office building. He wore a black T-shirt with “California” in bright yellow letters on the chest. He had never been to the state, but he hoped to visit family there after finishing his probation.

He didn’t realize that an algorithm had tagged him high risk until he was told about it during an interview with The New York Times.

“What do you mean?” Gates, 30, asked. “You mean to tell me I’m dealing with all this because of a computer?”

In Philadelphia, an algorithm created by a professor at the University of Pennsylvania has helped dictate the experience of probationers for at least five years.

The algorithm is one of many making decisions about people’s lives in the United States and Europe. Local authorities use so-called predictive algorithms to set police patrols, prison sentences, and probation rules. In the Netherlands, an algorithm flagged welfare fraud risks. A British city rates which teenagers are most likely to become criminals.

Nearly every state in America has turned to this new sort of governance algorithm, according to the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a nonprofit dedicated to digital rights. Algorithm Watch, a watchdog in Berlin, has identified similar programs in at least 16 European countries.

As the practice has spread into new places and new parts of government, United Nations investigators, civil rights lawyers, labor unions, and community organizers have been pushing back.

They are angered by a growing dependence on automated systems that are taking humans and transparency out of the process. It is often not clear how the systems are making their decisions. Is gender a factor? Age? ZIP code? It’s hard to say, since many states and countries have few rules requiring that algorithm-makers disclose their formulas.

They also worry that the biases — involving race, class, and geography — of the people who create the algorithms are being baked into these systems, as ProPublica has reported. In San Jose, Calif., where an algorithm is used during arraignment hearings, an organization called Silicon Valley De-Bug interviews the family of each defendant, takes this personal information to each hearing, and shares it with defenders as a kind of counterbalance to algorithms.

Last year, Idaho passed a law specifying that the methods and data used in bail algorithms must be publicly available so the general public can understand how they work. In the Netherlands, a district court ruled Wednesday that the country’s welfare-fraud software violated European human rights law, one of the first rulings against a government’s use of predictive algorithms.

“Where is my human interaction?” Gates asked, sitting next to his lawyer in the boardroom of the Philadelphia public defender’s office. “How do you win against a computer that is built to stop you? How do you stop something that predetermines your fate?”

On a recent Thursday, Todd Stephens sat in a food court across the street from Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies. He was explaining the latest effort to remake state sentencing practices with a predictive algorithm.

Predictive algorithms, at their most basic, work by using historical data to calculate the probability of events, similar to how a sports book determines the odds for a game or pollsters forecast an election result.

The technology builds on statistical techniques that have been used for decades, often for determining risk. They have been supercharged thanks to increases in affordable computing power and available data.

The private sector uses such tools all the time, to predict how likely people are to default on a loan, get sick, or be in a car wreck, or whether they will click on an Internet ad. Governments, which hold vast amounts of data about the public, have been eager to tap their potential.

A Republican member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Stephens is part of a state commission working to adopt the technology. Like many states, Pennsylvania has mandated that an algorithm be developed to help courts decide the sentence after someone is convicted.

The idea, Stephens said, was to predict how likely people were to commit another crime by collecting information about them and comparing that to statistics describing known offenders. That might include age, sex, and past and current convictions.

The commission had proposed a plan that would have leaned on information provided by county probation departments. But the American Civil Liberties Union and community groups protested the plan during public meetings in the fall. They worried it would expand the power of predictive algorithms used for probation, including the one that tagged Gates.

“We walked into a hornet’s nest I didn’t even know existed,” Stephens said.

In response to the protests, the state commission recommended a much simpler setup based on software already used by the state courts. But even this algorithm is difficult for a layperson to understand. Asked to explain it, Stephens suggested speaking with another commissioner.

Nyssa Taylor, criminal justice policy counsel with the Philadelphia ACLU, was among the protesters. She worries that algorithms will exacerbate rather than reduce racial bias. Even if governments share how the systems arrive at their decisions — which happens in Philadelphia in some cases — the math is sometimes too complex for most people to wrap their heads around.

Various algorithms embraced by the Philadelphia criminal justice system were designed by Richard Berk, a professor of criminology and statistics at Penn. These algorithms do not use ZIP codes or other location data that could be a proxy for race, he said. And although he acknowledged that a layperson couldn’t easily understand the algorithm’s decisions, he said human judgment had the same problem.

“All machine-learning algorithms are black boxes, but the human brain is also a black box,” Berk said. “If a judge decides they are going to put you away for 20 years, that is a black box.”

In areas dealing with years of budget cuts, algorithms present a way to help make up for reduced social services. The technology, officials say, helps them do more with less and identify people who may otherwise slip through the cracks.

Sitting in the Philadelphia public defender’s office, Gates said he was an easy person to read, pointing to the tattoos on his arms, which were meant to look like the bones under his skin. He understands machines. From a young age, he enjoyed dismantling computers and smartphones before putting them back together.

But Gates believes that a person could read him better than a machine.

“Does a computer know I might have to go to a doctor’s appointment on Friday at 2 o’clock?” he asked.

Visiting the probation office so often can prevent him from getting the rest of his life on track. “How is it going to understand me as it is dictating everything that I have to do?” Gates said.

Several weeks later, he was allowed to make a short trip to Puerto Rico after a personal appeal to a judge. The experience showed him the importance of a human touch.

“I can’t explain my situation to a computer,” Gates said. “But I can sit here and interact with you, and you can see my expressions and what I am going through.”