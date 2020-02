■ Correction: Because of a reporting error, a story in today’s Arts section, which is printed in advance, incorrectly lists a Feb. 16 event with photographer Elsa Dorfman at the Museum of Fine Arts. That event is not open to the public. The Globe regrets the error.

The Globe welcomes information about errors that call for corrections. Information may be sent to comments@globe.com or left in a message at 617-929-8230.