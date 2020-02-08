HOUSTON — The mother of a 5-year-old Guatemalan boy sued US Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the medical care he has received in detention for a head injury suffered before the family was arrested. The lawsuit filed Friday in California asks a judge to order the child to be taken to a pediatric neurologist or pediatric neurosurgeon. It also seeks to prevent ICE from trying to immediately deport the family. The boy fell out of a shopping cart in December, fractured his skull, and suffered bleeding around his brain. About a month later, he and his family were detained by ICE. The boy, his 1-year-old brother, and their mother were taken to ICE’s family detention center at Dilley, Texas, while their father was taken to a detention center in California. The child’s relatives and advocates allege that ICE is not properly treating symptoms caused by the accident. ICE has defended the care the boy has received. The agency says medical staff at the center conducted multiple check-ups and found no lasting neurological issues. (AP)

Tennessee

Records requests won’t be destroyed

CHATTANOOGA — A Tennessee county has paused a policy to destroy public records requests after a newspaper highlighted the practice. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported that Hamilton County officials on Friday suspended the policy after public pressure from the County Commission and a proposed bill from members of the Tennessee Legislature. The move came less than a week after a report from the newspaper detailed the establishment of a policy in October allowing the Hamilton County Attorney’s Office to destroy public record requests and responses to them after 30 days. The policy resulted in the destruction of an unknown number of records requested by the newspaper, the Times Free Press reported. The policy has been paused by the county mayor. Representatives of the paper, the county mayor’s office, and county attorney’s office have met to discuss the retrieval of records. (AP)

Mississippi

Mother, 6 children killed in house fire

CLINTON — A mother and her six children died when fire destroyed their home early Saturday in central Mississippi, authorities said. The father was the lone survivor of the 12:30 a.m. blaze in Clinton, a city of about 26,500 people just outside the capital city of Jackson. He tried unsuccessfully to save family members and suffered smoke inhalation, burns, cuts, and bruises, city spokesman Mark Jones said. The children ranged in age from 1 to about 15, Jones said. The mother was 33. There names were not immediately released. The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, Jones said. He said the house was built around 1951. He had no information on whether it was equipped with smoke detectors. (AP)

Colorado

Cannabis degree program approved

PUEBLO — A university in Colorado will offer a cannabis-related degree program after receiving approval from the state. Colorado State University is expected to launch the program this fall at its Pueblo campus about 115 miles south of Denver, The Denver Post reported. The program would focus on the science necessary to work in the cannabis field and emphasize natural products and analytical chemistry, officials said. “It’s a rigorous degree geared toward the increasing demand coming about” College of Science and Mathematics dean David Lehmpuhl said. (AP)