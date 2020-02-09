Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas, was a sophomore majoring in quantitative economics and had earned a 4.0 last semester. He was a member of the 24th Company, an intramural athlete, and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron, VT-NA, according to the academy. He had aspirations of being a naval aviator.

Duke Carrillo, 21, collapsed during the 1.5-mile run portion of the physical readiness test, the academy said in a release. Those on scene attempted to resuscitate him. He was rushed to an Annapolis, Md., hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release said. His death is under review.

He was attending the academy with his twin brother, Dylan, and his brother Jake, who is a plebe, as freshman are known.

‘‘Duke was an active member of 24th company; he was able to have a special and close relationship with each of his classmates and company mates,’’ 24th Company Officer Lieutenant Sara Lewis said in a statement Sunday. ‘‘I am honestly able to say he was friends with everyone and uplifted those around him. Due to his calm and loving personality, he will be especially missed in 24th company.’’

He leaves his parents, Gerald and Jennifer, and his brothers.

Vice Admiral Sean Buck, the superintendent of the Naval Academy, said in a statement that he and his wife join the academy community in mourning the sudden and tragic loss. ‘‘Our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to the entire Carrillo family, and our extended Naval Academy family, during this extremely difficult time.’’

Washington Post