The debate has accelerated during the presidential campaign as congressional Democrats demand that Facebook and other tech companies take tougher action, while some on the right argue that such policing could muzzle conservative viewpoints.

The decision highlighted the tension between those who want social media platforms to crack down on the spread of misinformation and others who argue that political speech should be given wide latitude, even if it’s deceptive or false.

Facebook and Twitter have rejected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s request that they remove a video posted by President Trump that was edited to make it appear she was ripping up a copy of his State of the Union address as he honored a Tuskegee airman.

Advertisement

Into that politicized environment came the video Trump posted on Twitter Thursday. The roughly five-minute clip shows Pelosi repeatedly ripping up his speech, in between snippets of him paying tribute to the airman, Charles McGee, as well as other guests he had invited to the State of the Union, including military families.

In fact, Pelosi ripped a copy of Trump’s speech immediately after his address to Congress on Tuesday. — NEW YORK TIMES

Girl Trump called ‘trapped’ attends sought-after school

The Philadelphia fourth-grader singled out by President Trump singled during his State of the Union address as one of thousands of students ‘‘trapped in failing government schools’’ actually attends a sought-after charter school.

Janiyah Davis and her mother, Stephanie Davis, were seated in the House chamber for the president’s prime-time address last week. Trump said Janiyah was one of thousands of students on a waiting list for private school scholarships and urged Congress to pass a federal tax break that would reward donations to those scholarship programs.

In one of several made-for-TV moments, Trump then surprised Janiyah and her mother by announcing that a scholarship had become available. ‘‘Your long wait is over,’’ he said. ‘‘You will soon be headed to the school of your choice.’’

Advertisement

The next day, officials said the scholarship was being personally funded by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, a strong backer of school choice. But administration officials would not answer any questions about where Janiyah attends school or where she hoped to go.

As it turns out, she attends the popular Math, Science and Technology Community Charter School III, known as MaST III, according to John Swoyer, chief executive of the network that runs the school.

The information was first reported in an account that Stephanie Davis gave to The Philadelphia Inquirer. — WASHINGTON POST

Justice Dept. reviewing Giuliani’s info on Bidens

The Justice Department has begun receiving information obtained by Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, from Ukraine about former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said Sunday.

Graham, of South Carolina, who chairs the Judiciary Committee and is a vocal Trump ally, said Attorney General William Barr told him early Sunday morning that the department was “receiving information coming out” of Ukraine delivered by Giuliani.

“He told me that they have created a process that Rudy could give information and they would see if it’s verified,” Graham said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment. The department has previously taken steps to distance itself from Giuliani, and in September it said that Barr had “not discussed anything relating to Ukraine” with Giuliani. — NEW YORK TIMES

Man carrying knife arrested outside of White House

A man carrying a knife was arrested outside of the White House after he told a Secret Service officer that he was there to kill the president, police said.

Advertisement

Roger Hedgpeth, 25, was taken into custody Saturday on a charge of making threats to do bodily harm, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Hedgpeth allegedly approached a Secret Service officer who was patrolling outside the White House and said he was there to assassinate President Trump and “I have a knife to do it with,” according to a police report obtained by the Associated Press.

Police found a 3½-inch knife in a sheath on his left hip, and Hedgpeth had an empty pistol holster on his right hip, the authorities said.

He was brought to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.

Officers also impounded his vehicle. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fla. man allegedly drove into GOP voter-registration tent

A man was under arrest in Florida after he deliberately drove a van into a tent where voters were being registered by local Republicans, the authorities in Jacksonville said Sunday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported via social media that Gregory William Loel Timm, 27, of Jacksonville, had been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 or older, one count of criminal mischief, and driving with a suspended license.

The Republican party of Duval County said it had set up the tent on Saturday in order to register voters.

The county GOP said via Twitter that six volunteers for President Trump’s campaign ‘‘were intentionally targeted while registering voters.”

Local news media said there were no injuries.

Advertisement

In a tweet, GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said:

“These unprovoked, senseless attacks on @realDonaldTrump’s supporters need to end.’’

President Trump retweeted that message and added, “Be careful tough guys who you play with!’’

In a statement, the Duval County Democratic Party condemned what it called “this cowardly act of violence.’’ — ASSOCIATED PRESS