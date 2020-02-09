The shooting at the station house, which serves the Hunts Point neighborhood, occurred about 12 hours after an attack Saturday night on police officers who were sitting in a marked patrol vehicle.

Local officials called the shootings “assassination attempts.” The suspect was arrested at the 41st Precinct station house after he had walked in just before 8 a.m. and began firing, hitting one officer and injuring another, police officials said.

NEW YORK — A gunman went on a rampage against the police in the Bronx, officials said on Sunday, carrying out brazen attacks against officers in a patrol van and a precinct station house that left two wounded and the department shaken.

“We are confident that he is the same person who attempted to assassinate our police officers last night,” said the commissioner, Dermot F. Shea, at a news conference on Sunday.

Police said they were questioning a woman in connection to the shootings but she was not a suspect.

The injuries to the officers were not life threatening. They were taken to area hospitals.

“An attack on a police officer is an attack on all of us,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday. “It’s an attack on a democratic society, a decent society.”

Shea said that in Sunday’s shooting, the man, who two officials identified as Robert Williams, entered the station house, pulled out a gun, and started firing multiple rounds toward the desk area. Then he walked into an area beside the desk, and fired multiple rounds at police officers. A male lieutenant was shot in the upper left arm, the commissioner said.

Videos of the attack that appeared on social media show a man entering the station house, shooting, and then voluntarily laying on the ground and sliding his weapon to police officers, who then apprehended him.

“This coward immediately laid down, but only after he ran out of bullets,” Shea said.

A 9mm gun was recovered from the suspect and will be tested to see if it matches the gun used in Saturday’s shooting, Shea said.

According to police officials and court documents, Williams had been convicted of attempted murder as a result of a shooting in 2002. Williams had shot someone, carjacked a woman in trying to flee the scene, wrecked the stolen vehicle, and then engaged responding officers in a gun battle, police said. He was convicted of attempted murder, but released on parole in 2017.

In the first shooting, the officer, who was not identified, was sitting in the driver’s seat when he was hit in the chin and neck, near the carotid artery, Shea said Saturday night. “It’s a miracle we are not here under worse circumstances,” he said.

The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at Barretto and East 163rd streets. Two uniformed officers, who were assigned to the 41st Precinct, were in the police van when a man approached and asked for directions, Shea said.

Multiple shots were fired at the van. Officers did not return fire, the commissioner said.