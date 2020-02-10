He was the sixth Trump aide or adviser to be convicted of charges brought as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Stone, who is scheduled to be sentenced next week, was convicted in November of a seven-count indictment that accused him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness, and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence President Trump’s confidant Roger Stone to serve between 7 and 9 years in prison after his conviction on witness tampering and obstruction charges.

In a sentencing memorandum filed Monday evening, prosecutors asked that Stone serve between 87 and 108 months in federal prison, in accordance with federal sentencing guidelines. Such a sentence would send a message to deter others who might consider lying or obstructing a congressional probe or tampering with witnesses.

Advertisement

They charged in the filing that Stone “decided to double – and triple – down on his criminal conduct by tampering with a witness for months in order to make sure his obstruction would be successful.”

“Stone’s actions were not a one-off mistake in judgment. Nor were his false statements made in the heat of the moment. They were nowhere close to that,” prosecutors wrote in the court papers.

Stone has denied wrongdoing and consistently criticized the case against him as politically motivated. He did not take the stand during his trial and his lawyers did not call any witnesses in his defense.

Associated Press

Counterintelligence strategy stresses support for voting

The US government’s top counterintelligence official said Monday that he was concerned that Russia or other foreign adversaries could exploit the chaos of the Iowa caucuses to sow distrust in the integrity of America’s elections.

“How can an adversary take what happened in Iowa and pour gasoline on it?’’ Bill Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, told reporters at a briefing.

Advertisement

Evanina’s comments came as he unveiled a strategy document aimed at guiding the government’s national security priorities over the next two years. The document identifies the US economy, infrastructure, democracy, and supply chains as areas being routinely targeted by foreign governments and in need of heightened protection.

Election security, particularly combating foreign influence in US politics, accounts for one of the counterintelligence community’s top priorities as voters head to the polls this year.

A malfunctioning app used by the Iowa Democratic Party caused a delay in the reporting of caucus results last week and fueled calls for a recanvassing. Because of the delay and after observing irregularities in the results once they did arrive, the Associated Press says it cannot declare a winner.

Though state and federal officials say there are no signs the system was hacked, Evanina said he was concerned that disinformation spread by bots and social media could dissuade Americans from casting ballots and feed a narrative that the election process can’t be trusted.

Associated Press

CPAC head says he’d fear for Romney’s ‘physical safety’

Senator Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, has faced a bitter GOP backlash after casting the lone Republican vote for President Trump’s impeachment. There have been angry tweets and calls for the party to expel the man it once nominated to lead the country.

On Sunday, one influential conservative went so far as to say he could not be sure of Romney’s safety at a major right-wing gathering, alarming some of the Utah senator’s defenders and — in some critics’ eyes — crossing a line from outrage to threat.

Advertisement

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference, made the controversial comments Sunday as he explained why Romney would be excluded from this year’s event, set for Feb. 26-29 in nearby National Harbor, Md.

‘‘We won’t credential him as a conservative,’’ Schlapp told Greta Van Susteren on ‘‘Full Court Press.’’

‘‘This year, I would actually be afraid for his physical safety, people are so mad at him.’’

The suggestion of potential violence stuck out even in an onslaught of criticism of Romney, drawing some rebukes.

‘‘It’s hard to believe that we have stooped this low,’’ said Romney’s Senate colleague Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, on CNN, after calling the Utah politician as ‘‘honorable’’ a person as he had ever met.

Washington Post

Interior Department drops trophy hunting council

Facing significant legal challenges, the Trump administration has disbanded an advisory board created to help boost trophy hunting and relax federal rules for importing the heads and hides of African elephants, lions, and rhinos.

In a filing to a federal court in New York, an official with the Department of Interior said the two-year charter for the International Wildlife Conservation Council had expired and that there were no plans to renew it. The board held its final meeting in October.

The council was created by then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, a former Republican congressman from Montana forced to resign amid a corruption scandal. A 2018 investigation by the Associated Press showed that the board was stuffed with big-game hunters, including appointees with direct ties to President Trump and his family.

Advertisement

A coalition of environmental groups later sued, alleging that the board’s one-sided makeup violated the law governing the creation of federal advisory boards.

The government’s decision to terminate the board, first revealed in a court filing on Friday, was hailed as a victory by those seeking to blunt its influence.

“I have little doubt our litigation spurred the administration’s decision to abandon the IWCC and walk away from its biased and un-transparent practices,” said Zak Smith, international wildlife conservation director for the Natural Resources Defense Council. “We’re glad the Trump administration is closing shop on this ridiculously misguided council and we await a full accounting of its tainted work product.”

Despite tweets from Trump describing big-game hunting as a “horror show,’’ his administration has largely followed through on the priorities pushed by the pro-trophy hunting groups.

Donald Trump Jr. spoke last weekend at the annual convention of Safari Club International in Reno, Nevada. As part of the festivities, the group auctioned off a weeklong Alaskan “dream hunt” aboard a luxury yacht with the president’s eldest son. Two hunters paid a combined $340,000 to go on the trip, according to an NRA media release.

An avid hunter who adorned his Washington office with animals preserved through taxidermy, including a snarling grizzly bear, Zinke created the council to represent a ‘‘strong partnership’’ between federal wildlife officials and those who hunt or profit from hunting.

Advertisement

Associated Press