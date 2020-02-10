SAGINAW, Mich. — Police officers fatally shot a man who stabbed a police dog in the head during a hostage situation at a home in a mid-Michigan city, law enforcement officials said.

Officers in Saginaw were responding to a reported domestic disturbance that became a hostage situation at the house in Saginaw Sunday morning when the shooting happened, Chief Robert Ruth said.

About 15 to 20 minutes after arriving, officers rescued a male hostage from the home, Ruth said. The 48-year-old suspect then stabbed a police dog in the head with a knife, prompting officers to fire on the suspect, killing him, he said.