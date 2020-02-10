At least two police officers were injured and a suspect was killed at a Walmart store in Forrest City, Ark., after a gunman opened fire Monday, authorities said.
Captain Eddie Adamson, from the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office, said in a telephone interview that one of the officers had a gunshot wound and had been transported to a hospital.
He did not know how the other officer had been injured.
Adamson, speaking from outside the store, said he had been called to the location about 10:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting and had helped clear customers and staff from hiding places in restrooms and changing rooms.
The police chief, Deon Lee, said in a news conference Monday that police officers responded to a 911 call that a man was making threats in the grocery section of the store.
Mayor Cedric Williams said that the suspect was killed in the episode, which is still under investigation, but he added that the quick response of the officers had saved lives.
“We had a tragic event,” he told the news conference.
New York Times