While Bloomberg apologized for his administration’s law-enforcement tactics in November just before he entered the race, he had previously spent years insisting that the policy was justified and effective, showing no indication that he had developed serious misgivings about stop and frisk. The policing tactic was used disproportionately against black and Latino people across New York City for years.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A recording of Michael Bloomberg in 2015 offering an unflinching defense of stop-and-frisk policing circulated widely on social media Tuesday, signaling that the former New York City mayor is about to face more intensive scrutiny as he rises in the polls as a Democratic presidential candidate.

Advertisement

He offered a particularly blunt defense at the Aspen Institute in 2015: The Aspen Times reported then that Bloomberg said that crimes were committed overwhelmingly by young, male minorities and that it made sense to deploy police in minority neighborhoods to “throw them up against the wall and frisk them” as a deterrent against carrying firearms.

An audio clip of those comments was posted on Twitter on Monday by Benjamin Dixon, a progressive podcaster, who highlighted it with the hashtag #BloombergIsARacist.

“Ninety-five percent of your murders — murderers and murder victims — fit one MO,” Bloomberg said in the recording. “You can just take the description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, 16 to 25. That’s true in New York; that’s true in virtually every city.”

He went on, describing policing tactics and saying, “We put all the cops in minority neighborhoods. Yes. That’s true. Why do we do it? Because that’s where all the crime is.” A few minutes later, Bloomberg said the goal is to remove guns from the streets, adding, “And the way you get the guns out of the kids’ hands is to throw them up against the walls and frisk them.”

Advertisement

Bloomberg, in a statement Tuesday morning, argued that he “inherited the police practice of stop and frisk,” and acknowledged that it was overused. “By the time I left office, I cut it back by 95 percent, but I should’ve done it faster and sooner. I regret that, and I have apologized — and I have taken responsibility for taking too long to understand the impact it had on black and Latino communities,” he said.

While stop-and-frisk policing began under Bloomberg’s predecessor, Rudy Giuliani, it expanded dramatically under Bloomberg’s administration. In 2013, a federal judge ruled that the policy represented “indirect racial profiling” and violated civil rights.

President Trump, who has supported the stop-and-frisk policing tactic and who has made statements widely criticized as racist, on Tuesday tweeted the audio recording of Bloomberg’s remarks. In a Twitter post that he pinned to the top of his feed, Trump wrote, “Wow, Bloomberg is a total racist!” He deleted the post a short time later, but his campaign manager and his son, Donald Trump Jr., aggressively pushed the recording on social media.

In Trump’s 2016 campaign for president, he endorsed Bloomberg’s past use of stop-and-frisk and said it was an effective tool.

Bloomberg, in his statement, called Trump’s deleted tweet “the latest example of his endless efforts to divide Americans.”

“President Trump inherited a country marching towards greater equality and divided us with racist appeals and hateful rhetoric,” Bloomberg said. “The president’s attack on me clearly reflects his fear over the growing strength of my campaign. Make no mistake, Mr. President: I am not afraid of you, and I will not let you bully me or anyone else in America.”

Advertisement

The highlighting of Bloomberg signals a change in approach for the broader Trump apparatus, which has mostly ignored Bloomberg even as the president has fretted about the billionaire’s profligate spending. Bloomberg rose to third place in a national poll of the Democratic primary released Monday by Quinnipiac University.